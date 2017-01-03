“We are excited to align our efforts with those of such a worthy organization, which gives valuable resources to those in the South Jersey region who are fighting this courageous battle.” - Michael J. Hennessy, Jr.

Cure Media Group, the nation’s leading digital and print media enterprise focused on cancer patients, cancer centers and advocacy groups, continues its advocacy partnership program by joining with Gilda’s Club South Jersey (GCSJ), which gives free psychosocial resources to anyone touched by cancer, announced Cure Media Group President Michael J. Hennessy, Jr.

In making this announcement Michael J. Hennessy, Jr. said, “We are excited to align our efforts with those of such a worthy organization, which gives valuable resources to those in the South Jersey region who are fighting this courageous battle.”

Gilda’s Club South Jersey is an affiliate of the Cancer Support Community, which was founded in memory of famed comedian and original Saturday Night Live cast member Gilda Radner. In addition, GCSJ, is the only support group in South Jersey that offers psychosocial services such as educational workshops and social activities for men, women, teens and children, at no cost. Their mission, is to provide every person affected by cancer the information, guidance, laughter and support, all under the supervision of trained mental health professionals.

On average, more than 16,000 South Jersey residents are diagnosed with cancer annually, many whom will suffer with some form of mental health issue such as depression or anxiety. Those patients who receive the proper psychosocial support, have an 56% increased quality of life, and a reduced rate of depression, anxiety and feelings of isolation by nearly half, according to GCSJ. Their locations are in Linwood, Egg Harbor Township and Cape May. To learn more about Gilda’s Club South Jersey click here

About CURE Media Group:

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry leading website, CUREtoday.com; innovative video programs, such as CURE Connections®; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches over 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is part of the Plainsboro, N.J.-based Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc., family of businesses, which includes the acclaimed OncLive® (http://www.onclive.com) platform of resources for the practicing oncologist. For more information, visit http://www.curetoday.com or http://www.mjhassoc.com.