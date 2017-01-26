Center For Discovery is excited to announce that Aaron Flores, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, is leading the dietary team at their newest outpatient eating disorder program in Woodland Hills. Aaron is passionate about supporting individuals learning how to make peace with food and develop body-positive behaviors and specializes in Intuitive Eating and Health at Every Size®. Prior to joining the Discovery team, Aaron spent a large part of his career developing and launching one of the first Binge Eating Disorder programs at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System. Additionally, Aaron has experience treating eating disorders at the residential and outpatient levels of care.

“I am honored to be joining the Center For Discovery team. It is exciting to be a part of a culture of clinicians and staff that have the deepest understanding and respect for individuals suffering from eating disorders. Central to all of my work as a registered dietitian nutritionist is the understanding that healing the individual’s relationship with food and their body is not a simple journey and one that requires a complex set of skills to help aide in long-term recovery. Each individual comes to treatment with different specific needs and each client has different needs to help them along this journey. Center For Discovery understands this aspect 100% and I’m looking forward to helping clients find healing in their life,” said Flores.

“We are excited and grateful for Aaron’s contribution to the new Woodland Hills program as well as to the 2017 launch of our outpatient specific Binge Eating Disorder track” said Dawn Delgado, National Director of Outpatient Services at Center for Discovery.

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of all mental illnesses. Center For Discovery is proud to offer specialized eating disorder treatment available to families, professionals and insurance organizations across the country.

About Center For Discovery

