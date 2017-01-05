ZeroUI Unveils Euclid Robotics Construction System at CES 2017

Today at CES, ZeroUI unveiled Euclid, its revolutionary robotics construction system. This patent pending innovation is a powerful new addition to ZeroUI’s hand gesture controlled robotics kit Ziro, which was named Best of CES finalist in 2016. Ziro gives users real-life super powers: the ability to control robots with flick of a wrist or a bend of a finger. Euclid helps Ziro users to quickly build sturdy and beautiful robot designs using its novel octogonal shaped interlocking building blocks. The company will be displaying Ziro and Euclid creations at booth #51713 in Eureka Park during the Consumer Electronics Show.

Ziro is the first commercial application of two of ZeroUI’s core technologies in gesture-based Natural User Interfaces (NUI) and Internet of Things (IoT) powered robotics. The kit is a realization of the company’s namesake ZeroUI paradigm, a mission to eliminate the barriers between people and technology by making devices smarter. For Ziro, intelligent sensors in the smart glove communicate with the wireless IoT motor modules, enabling users to direct the robotic creation with natural hand gestures in real-time.

Ziro, unveiled at CES in 2016, is experiencing strong market demand with close to 1000 pre-orders from schools and parents across the world. “Ziro is the next big thing in educational robotics.” ZeroUI CEO Raja Jasti said. “It is redefining the boundaries of what kids can create and discover for themselves how much fun hands on learning can be. We've created a kit that makes complex subjects such as robotics not only accessible, but also entertaining. The worldwide response has been overwhelming.”

Euclid’s robotics construction system is a breakthrough in product design. Using its unique and versatile octagonal shaped interlocking pods, users can bring their robotic designs to life in minutes. ZeroUI has already pre-sold hundreds of Euclid sets even before its formal launch at CES. “Euclid takes Ziro robotics platform to a whole new level.” Raja Jasti said. “Euclid is like Lego for building smart sturdy robots. We have seen users build some amazing creations with it.”

The idea for Ziro came out of the Purdue University lab of ZeroUI cofounder and chief scientist Dr. Karthik Ramani. Dr. Ramani has been teaching a popular toy design class there for 18 years, during which time he refined ways to make toys both educational and playful.

“The level of engagement of children when constructing their own creations with Ziro and Euclid breaks important barriers in STEM education.” Dr. Ramani said. “We have seen this happen in all our workshops for children”.

Each Ziro pro kit contains up to four wireless motor modules, one smart glove, a charging station, building materials, and a mobile configuration app for Android and iOS. Users can follow included instructions and materials to create a variety of robotic designs out of the box, or use their imagination and Euclid construction set, or household materials, to create any number of original designs. Following a quick one time configuration process to assign the module functions to the desired glove gestures, users can ditch the screen and bring their Ziro creation to life using the smart glove.

ZeroUI was founded in 2012 by technology entrepreneur Raja Jasti and National Science Foundation award winning scientist Karthik Ramani. Ziro is currently available for pre-order on its website http://www.ziro.io.

ZeroUI, Inc. are the creators of Ziro, the world’s first hand-controlled robotics kit. ZeroUI specializes in developing cutting-edge technology that enables gesture-based Natural User

Founded in 2012 and based in San Jose, Calif., and West Lafayette, Ind., ZeroUI has received initial funding from a variety of respected organizations, including the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Purdue Research Foundation (PRF).

