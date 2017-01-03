7th Annual New Developments Update State requirements change all the time... for a smaller nonprofit trying to fulfill their mission and stay in compliance, it's the little changes they're not aware of that can cause a simple filing to get caught up by regulators...

Affinity Fundraising Registration (Affinity) brings its expert resources to the nonprofit community this winter through its most popular, annually recurring webinar.

Whether already in compliance or just beginning to understand the state charity registration process, Affinity’s upcoming webinar shares information not found in any book or website:



7th Annual New Developments Update: State Charitable Solicitation Registration

Thursday, January 26, 2017 | 1:00 p.m. EST, 11:00 a.m. PST

“State requirements change all the time,” said Marc Lee, Affinity’s Founding President and CEO. “As a company we make it a point to adapt to and incorporate these changes as they occur, but for a smaller nonprofit trying to fulfill their mission and stay in compliance, it’s the little changes they’re not aware of that can cause a simple filing to get caught up by regulators and take ten times longer than it should.”

Recent, and upcoming changes to be covered include:



Are you registered? Who wants to know, and enforcement,

New online registration platforms,

IRS requirements and the single 8868,

990s on the cloud and searchable

Fines which you should expect, new and old,

Co-venture and Cause Marketing registration,

Learn many details that have changed in different states including: AK, CT, IL, KY, RI, MA, MD, MN, MS, NC, NV, OR, WA, and WI,

Cloud-based DIY registration solutions, and

Saving money in the registration process.

Affinity has been offering informational webinars since 2006, beginning as Affinity Seminars. Affinity’s webinars are now offered quarterly, and focus on charitable solicitation registration-related themes including Fundraising Registration 101, Myth Busting, in-depth state spotlights, this popular Annual Update, and more.

Marc Lee is a guest author with About.com and has been a featured presenter with Network for Good, Association of Fundraising Professionals, National Council of Nonprofits, and Colorado Nonprofit Association.

For more information on Affinity’s webinars, visit http://fundraisingregistration.com/resources/webinars.php

ABOUT AFFINITY FUNDRAISING REGISTRATION:

Founded in 2009, Affinity Fundraising Registration is a full support provider of fundraising registration services. Its mission is to partner with non-profits to relieve the administrative burden of multi-state charitable solicitation registration, enabling organizations in any country or state to focus on fulfilling their core mission.

Affinity supports nonprofits of all types and sizes with the full range of state charitable registration services, all using the online Single Portal® that adapts to meet organizations’ needs.

Whether using Full or Independent Support, customers get unsurpassed resources and prompt streamlined services at nonprofit prices.

Affinity Fundraising Registration is a dba of Affinity Resources® LLC, a Colorado company. More at http://www.FundraisingRegistration.com.

###