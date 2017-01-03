Mr. Kent Moyer, CEO and President of 001

Acclaimed security expert and creator of 001 Luxury Executive Protection Company, Kent Moyer, will host an exclusive invitation only 4th annual security luncheon on January 26, 2017 from 11:30am-1:00pm at the Beverly Hills Hotel Polo Lounge Private Room.

Moyer will address the most current security threats for individuals, companies and families.

001 adapts to the lifestyle of the high net worth individual, implementing a lifestyle protection program that embeds itself in the life of the client. Building upon the established World Protection Group, with headquarters in Beverly Hills & offices in Shanghai, China, New York, & Mexico.

Following the practices and procedures of The U.S. Secret Service, Level One Executive Protection Agents at 001, provided by the World Protection Group, are upheld to The Gold Standard. Utilizing sophisticated technological resources, in addition to a partnership with the most elite, international medical services, 001 adapts to the lifestyle of the high net worth individual, implementing a lifestyle protection program that embeds itself in the life of the client.

For over twenty years, Mr. Kent Moyer has advanced the industry of executive protection, perfecting Intelligence, Operations, and Gold Standard Service, culminating in the creation of the newly formed 001. Mr. Moyer is a graduate of The Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania & Los Angeles and Orange County Sheriff’s Academies. His distinctive knowledge and extensive background in the Executive Protection Industry began when he started working for Hugh Hefner at the Playboy Mansion.

For more information on 001, please visit (http://001wpg.com) or call 1.866.550.4319 (International Telephone).