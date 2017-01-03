Payroll Tax Update and IRS Compliance Challenges in 2017

Preparing the systems and staff well in advance is the best way to limit the impact and costs on your payroll department

HR and payroll compliance is a complex task and it’s always a good idea to remain updated with changing rules, revisions and updates every year. For over a decade, AudioSolutionz has brought together top industry experts to help human resource and payroll professionals carry out their roles and responsibilities successfully and avoid compliance risks.

AudioSolutionz will host a Live Webinar presented by noted payroll expert Dayna J. Reum, CPP, FPC, titled “Payroll Tax Update for 2017” on Tue, January 10, 2017. This session aims to explore the proposed 2017 budget and the impact to payroll, to help companies stay in compliance with the IRS.

Payroll professionals will face changes and new challenges in 2017. The penalties for information returns have been updated in 2017. If Form W-2s and the required ACA forms are not reported to the SSA and/ or IRS in a timely fashion, employers face new, costly penalties. The IRS has also implemented a pilot program affecting payroll service providers to have an additional number on the W-2 to help reduce identity theft.

Understanding the proposed 2017 budget and its impact on payroll is essential. An understanding of how the new presidency will impact the proposed 2017 budget, and how items on it, if passed, will impact payroll is essential for employers. Preparing the system and staff well in advance is the best way to limit the impact and costs.

Join Dayna J. Reum, CPP, FPC, in this extensive session to understand the updates for 2017 and stay in compliance with the IRS. This session will increase awareness of any current law changes affecting payroll. Dayna will cover the 2017 deadline changes, information return penalty changes and electronic delivery requirements for Form W-2. She will also cover ACA reporting concerns and Cadillac tax extension. This session will also cover the 2017 annual taxation updates, taxation for fringe benefits, and the 2017 budget and payroll impact – the PATH Act and what it means.

