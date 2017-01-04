In a connected world, security is the new safety and it needs to be implemented into products from the beginning.

Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, today announced that Link Motion, a secure connected carputer maker, has implemented Cloakware for Automotive by Irdeto into Link Motion’s connected carputer, Motion T. The Cloakware for Automotive solution helps Motion T block hackers and cybercriminals from altering the carputer, preventing cyberattacks targeting connected cars. Together, Link Motion and Irdeto have analyzed connected car vulnerabilities in depth to develop secure systems to help automakers provide a safe and reliable driving experience for consumers.

The past decade has seen software become a key component in automotive development and consumers are eager for more connectivity in their vehicles. Research from Parks Associates found that 64% of car owners in U.S. broadband households who own a smartphone want embedded access to connected car features in their next vehicle. While this connectivity is essential to satisfy consumer demand, it also introduces new security threats on the road. With Link Motion and Irdeto, automakers are now able to deliver a secure software-defined car to consumers.

“In a connected world, security is the new safety and it needs to be implemented into products from the beginning,” said Pasi Nieminen, CEO of Link Motion. “Irdeto is a perfect partner for us when it comes to security. They have a proven track record of securing digital platforms for different industries and we are pleased to combine forces with them in ensuring Motion T to be world’s most secure connected carputer.”

Motion T is a single connected carputer combining five separate units: the instrument cluster, infotainment, head-up display, telematics and communications. Link Motion has designed the Motion T software and hardware together to maximize security from the beginning. The carputer protects vehicles from attacks through a sophisticated series of defenses to create the most secure connected carputer in the market.

“Hackers and cybercriminals are employing new strategies to exploit vulnerabilities in today’s connected cars,” said Daniel Thunberg, Global Head, Internet of Things at Irdeto. “With more consumers craving additional connectivity features in their vehicles, it is becoming increasingly important for automakers to address these vulnerabilities to prevent hackers from altering their automobiles. By implementing renewable and tamper-proof security, Link Motion and Irdeto are providing a solution that enables car makers to provide consumers with a safe and secure driving experience.”

Cloakware for Automotive is a comprehensive solution that combines innovative, patented technologies and cybercrime services to address a variety of security challenges in a car. Irdeto solutions include strong anti-hacking protection with renewable security, making it virtually impossible to reverse engineer vehicle software. It provides automakers and tier-one suppliers with a secure, tamper-proof environment for vehicle software, ensuring that vehicles operate as intended.

Link Motion and Irdeto will demo this unique security solution at CES from January 5-7 at the Bellagio hotel. To learn more or request a demo, please visit: http://irdeto.com/products/cloakware-for-automotive.htm or email us at: vehiclesecurity(at)irdeto(dot)com.

About Irdeto

Irdeto: Your Partner for Automotive

Irdeto is a pioneer in digital platform and application security, with its software security technology and cyber services protecting more than 5 billion devices and applications against cyberattacks for some of the world’s best known brands. For nearly 50 years, Irdeto has worked with software application providers, connected device manufacturers, pay media operators and content creators to secure their products and business models. Combining patented technologies and services, the Cloakware for Automotive by Irdeto solution helps automakers and tier-one suppliers protect their brand and save cost in the battle against cybercriminals by creating a secure, tamper-proof environment for vehicle software. Irdeto, a subsidiary of Naspers (JSE: NPN), is headquartered in the Netherlands with more than 15 locations worldwide. Visit http://www.irdeto.com.

About Link Motion

Link Motion is about simplifying. Through simplifying we find ways to change and make things better. We believe the future is the software defined car. We utilize a process we call software-driven hardware design to get the most out of hardware. We design our software and hardware together to be secure. We make the most secure connected carputer in the world. From our headquarters in Finland, Europe our team of experienced software engineers has been designing and developing software for global automotive markets since 2007. To serve our global customers we have offices in three other major automotive markets, the USA, China and Japan. Read more at http://www.link-motion.com.