Available on desktop and all mobile types, Vision ensures you’re the first to know about any critical situation unfolding in your business, and with customisable alerts you can choose just how much or little information you wish to be alerted about.

Vision sets itself apart from the crowd by delivering exactly what it promises; reliable, accurate and real time alerts to changes in your business. This accuracy and precision allows you to be on top of any situation, inform customers as soon as possible of how any of the changes may affect them and to manage their expectations.

‘’Talking with our customers, one of the recurring challenges for them has always been about getting the right information at the right time so they could resolve a problem. Sifting out that business critical piece of information and getting it to the right person at the right time has been a challenge for business for a while. I’m pleased to say this is what Vision does’’ commented Dave Renshaw, CEO, Anisa Group.

Tying in with the flexibility and personalisation of Vision, it is available as a hosted subscription service or can be hosted and managed by clients, it’s all down to you.

End. 4th January, 2017

