ADCS Clinics (“ADCS”) announced it has completed the acquisition of Castle Dermatology and Laser Center owned by Stephen P. Castle, D.O.

Dr. Castle is a Board Certified Dermatologist with over 22 years of practice experience. He is a graduate of Wooster College in Wooster, Ohio and The University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, Des Moines, Iowa. He completed his dermatology residency at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Aurora, CO where he was Chief Resident. Dr. Castle completed a certification as a fellow in Mohs Surgery in 1999. He was also a Major in the US Army Medical Corps on active duty from 1987 to 1996 and US Army Reserves from 1983 – 1987. In 1992, Dr. Castle was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.

Dr. Castle is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society for Mohs Surgery. He is also a member of the Associations of Military Dermatologists and Military Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons. He was recently awarded “Best of Greeley” in November 2016 for his dermatological services.

Dr. Castle treats all general skin problems including acne, eczema, psoriasis, skin and nail problems. He believes in the “holistic” philosophy in medicine. He prides himself on spending adequate time with patients to understand the true cause of medical disease and to get to know each patient as a person, and to have them feel at ease. Medical illness and the patient’s wellness is closely tied, not only to the structural integrity of the muscular-skeletal system, as is part of the Osteopathic Theory, but also to the patient’s emotional state and mental health. Dr. Castle enjoys understanding how medical illness and skin disease is related to stress, nutrition, and an overall feeling of well-being. He believes patients do better and respond to treatment more effectively when they feel confident that their physician sincerely cares.

Dr. Matt Leavitt, Founder and CEO of ADCS, said, “We are thrilled to have the talents of Dr. Castle and his team part as a part of ADCS. They have a great following in the area and are dedicated to the care of their patients.”

“This acquisition in Greeley continues to expand our presence in Northern Colorado and provide patients with better access to our doctors. This is our second office in the Greeley area where we will continue to provide superior patient care,” said Dave Morell, President & COO of ADCS.

ADCS, founded in 1989 by Dr. Matt Leavitt, is a dermatology-focused practice with over 160 clinics in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wyoming providing clinical, cosmetic, surgical and pathology services. ADCS also provides billing and coding management services for almost 90 third-party dermatology practices across the nation under the Ameriderm™ trade name.

