Nelson, a leader in California’s staffing and recruiting industry, today announced the appointment of Jim Wagner as senior vice president. In this role, Wagner will oversee two Nelson divisions that focus on specialty staffing and workforce solutions: Nelson & Associates (serving the accounting, finance and legal fields) and Nelson Technology (serving the technology and engineering fields). Wagner takes over the role after the previous senior vice president of Nelson & Associates, Joe Madigan, was promoted to executive vice president of Nelson and assumed organization-wide strategic leadership responsibilities.

“In addition to his extensive staffing industry experience and expertise in finance and accounting, Jim shares the same values and work ethic as the rest of us here at Nelson,” said Madigan. “I am excited to have his depth of knowledge on our team, and I look forward to working together to help Nelson & Associates and Nelson Technology continue to prosper under his guidance.”

Wagner started his career as a corporate controller before entering the world of staffing in 1996 by joining a Fortune 500 professional staffing firm. From owning an accounting and finance search firm to his most recent role as a territory vice president for one of the top ten largest global staffing companies, Wagner brings significant experience to the Nelson & Associates team. He was born in the Bay Area and has worked in leadership roles that have taken him from Southern California to Silicon Valley.

“Nelson has a tremendous reputation in the world of professional staffing services,” said Wagner. “I look forward to working with the Nelson team to leverage this reputation to expand our service reach and help more companies with their workforce needs in accounting, finance, legal, technology and engineering.”

To learn more about Nelson’s team or services, visit http://www.nelsonjobs.com.

About Nelson

For nearly five decades, Nelson’s specialized teams have provided innovative workforce solutions to help companies efficiently build and manage their teams. The company collaboratively identifies and constructs flexible, scalable staffing and payroll programs to help partners rapidly adjust to shifting workforce needs and priorities. Nelson’s partners include businesses and organizations of all sizes in nearly all industries, throughout California and beyond. As a family-owned company and one of the largest independent staffing companies in the U.S., Nelson is committed to community involvement and investment while building the future world of work.