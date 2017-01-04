Distal Femoral Osteotomy System (DFOS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is pleased to announce the launch of its new Distal Femoral Osteotomy System (DFOS). The system includes implants to treat several different distal femoral conditions, including flexion contracture which is common in patients with Cerebral Palsy. Additionally, the system can be used to correct varus and valgus knee deformities. The instrumentation includes a pin guide and cut guides, which reference the femur and tibia, making the bone cuts and implant placement more accurate and reproducible.

Joe Hauser, OrthoPediatrics’ Vice President of Trauma and Deformity Correction, is excited to bring another device to the Pediatric Orthopedic market – saying, “Pediatric orthopedic limb deformity correction cases can be challenging, often relying on a systems’ implants and instruments to lead and guide the surgical procedure. With our new, pediatric specific Distal Femoral Osteotomy System (DFOS), surgeons now can chose from a wide variety of plate designs to perform extension osteotomies and address coronal plane deformity correction procedures while using innovative instruments and reproducible cutting block designs.”

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Scott Hoffinger, at Lucille Packard Hospital in California performed the first surgery with the new system on December 6th, saying “The new system makes the procedure more precise. The instrumentation allows the surgeon to prepare the bone using the patient's own anatomical landmarks.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is the only orthopedic company focused exclusively on providing a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market in order to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 19 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma and deformity, complex spine and ACL reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics also has the only global sales organization focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products to 29 countries outside the United States.