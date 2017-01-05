Rebellion Research Announces Launch of Star 2.0

"Star 2.0 represents both the cutting-edge of Machine Learning innovation and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of my partner, Dr. Spencer Greenberg. Without his tireless effort to further our technology, Rebellion Research would not be what it is today," said Rebellion Research CEO Alexander Fleiss.

Star 2.0 was launched in late December, 2016 and will become available to all investors immediately.

Rebellion Research is an Artificial Intelligence powered financial advisory and hedge fund. We use a Bayesian style Machine Learning technology that monitors data daily from 53 countries.

We offer online managed accounts starting at $10,000 USD in 73 countries through Interactive Brokers. Our managed accounts and hedge fund allow for us to work with accredited and institutional investors as well as individuals. Regardless of account size we strive to provide excellent customer service to all clients.

Rebellion Research is headquartered in New York, New York and has been managing accounts for individuals across the globe since 2007. Please visit us at RebellionResearch.com.