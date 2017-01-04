Larry Davis Named Managing Partner of Aronson LLC

We are committed to continuing our 55-year legacy of growth by investing in our team members and providing outstanding service to our clients.

Aronson LLC, a nationally ranked top 100 assurance, tax, and consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Larry Davis has been elected managing partner, effective January 1, 2017.

“I am honored that my fellow partners elected me to serve Aronson LLC as the next managing partner,” commented Larry. “It is a privilege to be part of and lead an organization that puts people first for the benefit of its clients. As the leading independent accounting and business consulting firm headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan region, we believe this is a great time for our firm and our people. We are committed to continuing our 55-year legacy of growth by investing in our team members and providing outstanding service to our clients.”

During his 35-year career, Larry has focused on corporate strategy and finance and built a strong track record in launching new service areas, developing people, and helping his clients accomplish their business goals. Larry joined Aronson LLC in 1994, and in 2000, he founded Aronson Capital Partners, a leading M&A advisor to middle-market defense and government technology solutions providers. Larry will continue in his client service role with Aronson Capital Partners, while taking on the new role of managing partner of Aronson LLC.

As part of the firm’s orderly succession plan, Larry succeeds Jeffery Capron, who served as managing partner from 2010 through 2016. During this period, the firm was recognized as a Top 100 CPA Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting, the Capital Region’s Top Full-Service CPA Firm by Accounting Today, a Top Place to Work by The Washington Post, and a Best Place to Work by the Washington Business Journal. Jeff will remain with the firm and continue to assist in meeting client needs and executing strategic growth initiatives.

About Aronson LLC

Aronson LLC provides a comprehensive platform of assurance, tax, and consulting solutions to today’s most active industry sectors and successful individuals. For more than 55 years, we have purposefully expanded our service offerings and deepened our industry specialties to better serve the needs of our clients, people, and community. From startup to exit, we help our clients maximize opportunity, minimize risk, and unlock their full potential. For more information about Aronson LLC, visit http://www.aronsonllc.com and follow us at @AronsonLLC for news and updates.