Bell and Howell Acquires Sensible Technologies

Bell and Howell We recognize the growing mid-market need for simple and cost-effective solutions to complement our state-of-the-art inserting and finishing technologies.

Bell and Howell announced today it is acquiring the assets of Sensible Technologies, LLC of Livonia, Michigan. The deal closed on January 1, 2017. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sensible Technologies is a privately held equipment and services company that provides simple, intelligent production systems and document-integrity software to print-and-mail businesses. Sensible customers will continue to be supported by their local Sensible service team, and will immediately gain access to the extensive support infrastructure of Bell and Howell.

“We recognize the growing mid-market need for simple and cost-effective solutions to complement our state-of-the-art inserting and finishing technologies,” said Ramesh Ratan, chief executive officer of Bell and Howell. “We are now able to satisfy customer demand in multiple market segments while further augmenting our existing product reconditioning and refurbishing services. Sensible has built an amazing company with fantastic people, and we look forward to welcoming them to our team.”

Bell and Howell customers will notice an expanded service footprint, providing better coverage, knowledge and expanded capabilities. And they now have access to the Sensible product portfolio that includes the CL and LX lines of production inserting systems, and one of the industry’s leading lines of feeder-folders.

“We think this is a great move on the part of Bell and Howell,” said Joe Harper, vice president of operations for Pinnacle Data Systems, a customer of both companies. “By adding the Sensible Technologies solutions to their portfolio, Bell and Howell will be able to address a segment of the market that they can’t reach with their current offering of high-end inserting solutions. The big win, however, is for the Sensible customers who will now benefit from the Bell and Howell service operation.”

Through an innovative remanufacturing process that includes installation of modern programmable logic controllers, intelligent feeder-folders, and updated software, Sensible Technologies transforms older, discontinued Bell and Howell systems into reliable workhorse solutions. In addition, Sensible has developed a suite of output-verification systems and production software called Document Reliability System™ or DRS™ that helps ensure the integrity of mailpieces and the security of consumer data.

“We believe Sensible brings an expanded choice of solutions to Bell and Howell’s customers,” said Earle Painter, president of Sensible Technologies. “In addition, this move is a really strong demonstration of Bell and Howell’s long-term commitment to its mail-production customers.”

For additional information on Bell and Howell, visit BellHowell.net, call 1-800-220-3030, or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter @bellandhowell.

For additional information about Sensible Technologies, visit SensibleTech.com or call 734-421-1727.

###

About Bell and Howell

Bell and Howell delivers innovative service and technology solutions that enrich customer communications and fulfillment for the world’s largest finance, industry and public sector enterprises. The company helps its customers streamline high-volume, high-integrity production of customer communications and product fulfillment, track delivery throughout the supply chain, maximize postal discounts, and monetize every customer touchpoint. Our service organization is among the most sophisticated in the world of production workflow, automation and industrial mechatronics. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., with offices around the world, Bell and Howell is the trusted partner to thousands of organizations globally. For additional information, visit BellHowell.net.