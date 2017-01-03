QA Graphics Celebrates 10 Years of Service

“We are proud to have served the building automation industry for the past decade,” said Dan McCarty, President and owner of QA Graphics.

QA Graphics, a leader in the building automation system (BAS) graphic outsourcing industry, is proud to be celebrating its tenth year of business. Celebrating a decade of innovation and steady growth, the company has had the honor of working with some of the top players in their field. Built on the desire to provide the best graphic services possible for building automation systems, QA Graphics opened its doors ten years ago, in a small office space in Ankeny with just three employees. With more than seventeen staff now, the company remains a leader in the building automation industry.

Over the past decade, QA Graphics has grown into a full-service design firm, while building on its strong foundation with building automation design solutions. Providing BAS graphic development services and the award-winning Energy Efficiency Education Dashboard® used to educate building occupants and the public about an organization’s sustainable initiatives. The company’s 3D and UX design capabilities have also allowed it to expand into other markets, and now partner with marketing agencies to provide eye-catching and functional solutions.

QA Graphics has received numerous awards over the past decade from various areas of the industry. BOM Magazine Top Product, ED+C Magazine Top Energy Conservation Product, numerous Marcom and ADDY awards, an AHR Expo Innovation award, to name a few, including being ranked NO. 3,472 on the 2013 Inc. 500|5000 by Inc. magazine as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The award also ranks QA Graphics as the 13th fastest growing private company in Iowa.

“We are proud to have served the building automation industry for the past decade,” said Dan McCarty, President and owner of QA Graphics. “Our dedicated staff and a commitment to continually improve on all our products and services is what drives this continued success. We look forward to enriching relationships with our loyal customer base, and are excited to see what ventures 2017 will bring.”

QA Graphics would like to thank all its employees, customers, and partners for this continued success. QA Graphics is dedicated to evolving and proactively seeking new solutions to stay on the cutting edge of design trends. In 2017 QA Graphics, will continue to provide comprehensive BAS graphic services including system graphic development, floor plan graphics, 3d design and animation, as well as multimedia, and other custom solutions to meet sales and marketing needs.

About QA Graphics - QA Graphics is a leader in the building automation and green building industries. The company specializes in HVAC graphic development services, system graphics, floor plan graphics, and Energy Efficiency Education Dashboards™ (EEEDs). These dashboards help organizations teach occupants about building performance and sustainability. The company also provides marketing solutions such as interactive applications, 3D design and animation, UX design, videos, and more. Visit http://www.qagraphics.com to learn more.