JJManning Auctioneers Absolute Auction Success

JJManning Auctioneers is honored to have once again earned the top spot as the GOLD Auctioneer in the annual Banker & Tradesman’s readership poll for 2016. JJManning is grateful to receive this recognition and for the confidence it reflects in the company reputation as a leader in the accelerated marketing and sale of quality commercial and residential real estate.

There is no greater demonstration of trust than that of a consignor to absolute auction where their real estate will be sold to the highest bidder, regardless of price. For those willing to place their confidence in JJManning's sales history and to take a well informed leap of faith that their properly marketed absolute auction property will attract the largest number of bidders and generate the highest possible price, the rewards are proven. Through the years, JJManning has successfully employed this method of sale for a wide variety of property types leading to many satisfied clients including consignors of several properties sold at absolute auction in the second half of 2016.

Two separate clients sold their Cape Cod properties in E. Sandwich & W. Dennis, MA to generate cash assets to help fund their retirement years, attracting 18 and 22 bidders respectively to each auction sale where their properties were sold as is, with no contingencies with each buyer required to make a substantial certified deposit on auction day that was increased to a full 10% of the purchase price within 3 days, with the balance at closing within 45 days.

In December, JJManning successfully sold an E. Longmeadow, MA industrial biotech building at absolute auction for a Chapter 7 Trustee for the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of NJ, forcing potential buyers to action under terms and in a time frame to suitable to the Court. In October, the company sold the historic “Lighthouse Inn” property at absolute auction for the City of New London, CT prompting the City’s Economic Development Coordinator to thank the firm for a “great job” and “successful auction” of this unique tax taking property that had sat vacant for 8 years and held by the City for over 3 years following default by a prior buyer. Sale of the property will potentially return $67,000 annually to the City’s tax rolls and a beloved National Historic Property Register landmark to future use.

JJManning Auctioneers is currently accepting consignments for the 1st Quarter of 2017 of properties to be offered at absolute auction or with reserve as appropriate. Visit http://www.JJManning.com or call 800-521-0111 for further information.

About The Company

JJManning Auctioneers provides expert accelerated marketing and asset disposition solutions to Fortune 500 companies, REITs, corporations, government agencies, financial institutions, REO portfolio managers, small businesses, and private individuals across America. Since 1976, JJManning Auctioneers of Boston & Yarmouth Port has successfully sold over 16,000 commercial, industrial, and residential real estate properties.