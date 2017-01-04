Twin Engines: High-flying hometown heroes Jet & Jax Royal are ready for takeoff at NWL KC's debut show at the Scottish Rite Temple. NWL KC fans will enjoy a rowdy, intimate sports experience like no other on Saturday nights at this fine venue. By running shows every other weekend, NWL KC plans to re-establish the emotional connection fans used to enjoy with local wrestlers.

After months of scouting and signing talent nationwide, NWL KC has finalized its initial roster of more 25 professional wrestlers, many of whom will be debuting at the League's inaugural live event Saturday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Temple in midtown Kansas City.

"NWL KC officials have scoured the country, evaluating the hottest free agents in the industry across the vast U.S. indie wrestling scene," says Major Baisden, League president. "Intensifying its rivalry with NWL STL on the other side of I-70, NWL KC has established a strong foundation by signing some of the most talented, sought-after wrestlers in the Midwest."

NWL KC has reached multiyear agreements with such locally established stars as Kansas City's own Jet & Jax Royal, aka "Royal Blood," as well as deals with area favorites Lakota Red Cloud, Jeremy Wyatt and Thor Theriot.

Baisden says NWL KC has also worked diligently to negotiate deals with world-renowned performers like Denver's Dak Draper and Blaine Meeks from Austin, Texas. "This ambitious approach reflects the League's convictions to attract the best wrestlers in the country to this area to compete in Kansas City," he adds.

NWL KC has partnered with the Scottish Rite Temple located at 1330 Linwood Blvd, which has presented several MMA events over the years, to host the League's slate of live wrestling events in 2017.

"The Scottish Rite is a classy, historic venue that provides the perfect atmosphere for pro wrestling," Baisden says. "NWL KC fans will enjoy a rowdy, intimate sports experience like no other on Saturday nights at this fine venue. By running shows every other weekend, NWL KC plans to re-establish the emotional connection fans used to enjoy with their fellow fans and local wrestlers so many years ago at Memorial Hal on Thursday nights."

Based out of its headquarters in downtown KC, the NWL has launched two major advertising campaigns since September, featuring highly targeted indoor ads, radio spots, multiple social media accounts, and a promo event during the October NASCAR race at Kansas Motor Speedway. The campaigns were designed to creatively introduce the NWL brand, while spotlighting the promotion's larger-than-life characters and fueling the snarky disdain between residents of the two cities.

Since the League launched their multi-platform ad campaigns in September, tickets for this Saturday's NWL KC kickoff show on Jan. 7 have been selling briskly via Ticketfly at fightkc.com; however, great and affordable seats are still available.

About NWL

The NWL is a professional wrestling organization that is reviving the historical roots of the business. Fueled by intercity rivalries, the NWL prides itself on family-friendly, storyline-driven programming that delivers thrilling athletic action and entertaining characters.