UAS Labs Appoints Ronald Pillsbury as Chief Operating Officer

UAS Labs, a leading manufacturer of probiotic supplements for the global market, announced today that Ronald Pillsbury has joined the company as the new Chief Operating Officer. Ron brings a wealth of experience in leading complex enterprises and striving for continual improvement in all areas of responsibility. Mr. Pillsbury’s most recent endeavors have been specifically within the supplement industry, including the VP of Operations for Pharmavite and most recently as the COO of NOW Foods.

“We are thrilled to have Ron join our team of dedicated probiotic experts. He will play an instrumental role in fostering our continued vibrant growth and global success in this dynamic market,“ states Kevin Mehring, President/CEO of UAS Labs. “Ron’s in-depth industry knowledge and extensive operations experience will prove to be invaluable as we look to the exciting future of our company.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Ronald will oversee the day-to-day operations and efficiency of UAS Labs’ state-of-the-art probiotic manufacturing facility located in Wausau, Wisconsin. He will also be responsible for managing the manufacturing and administrative functions of the organization in accordance with industry standards, regulatory requirements, and organizational goals and policies.

About UAS Labs:

Founded in 1979, UAS Labs, LLC has delivered the highest quality, science-backed probiotics to the natural products marketplace for more than thirty years. Strictly dedicated to probiotic manufacturing, UAS Labs is committed to designing innovative and effective formulations including strains such as Lactobacillus acidophilus DDS®-1 and patented Lactobacillus reuteri NCIMB 30242 (LRC™) for cholesterol support. UAS Labs products are sold to private label and contract manufacturing customers in the U.S., and over 45 other countries. This GMP and organic certified company is fully integrated from formulation through manufacturing, packaging and marketing, and adheres to the highest quality standards. Learn more at uaslabs.com.