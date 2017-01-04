Leonard Perlmutter - Founder, The American Meditation Institute According to the U.S. government, 53 percent of all illness is caused by lifestyle choices. That makes a daily meditation practice the cheapest and most practical form of health insurance. --- Leonard Perlmutter

The American Meditation Institute (AMI) begins the year with new classes to relieve stress and burnout, enhance creativity, and strengthen the body’s immune system. Available to the general public, the six-session “Heart and Science of Yoga: Empowering Self-Care Program” will be taught by AMI founder Leonard Perlmutter from January 11 through February 15, 2017, and will provide attending physicians and nurses 15 continuing medical education credits.

The course curriculum is based on Leonard Perlmutter’s award-winning book, “The Heart and Science of Yoga: The American Meditation Institute’s Empowering Self-Care Program for a Happy, Healthy, Joyful Life.” Each class from 6:30pm-9:00pm provides a complete training in following topics: AMI Meditation, easy-gentle yoga, therapeutic breathing, mind optimization techniques, Ayurvedic medical principles and the power of prayer. Noted medical, pioneer physicians Mehmet Oz MD (Dr. Oz), Dean Ornish MD, Bernie Siegel MD and Larry Dossey MD have endorsed this course curriculum.

In 2008, AMI conducted a retrospective case study of participants who previously completed and practiced the material taught in Leonard Perlmutter’s course. The study found that students experienced the following positive, reproducible, long-term health-promoting changes: lowered blood pressure, lowered heart rate, reduced cholesterol levels, decreased chest pain, diminished or extinguished acute and chronic pain, weight loss, increased breathing capacity, increased exercise capacity, improved quality and quantity of sleep, improved energy levels, increased creative capacity, diminishment of migraine headaches, significant reductions in stress and fear, elimination of irritable bowel syndrome, a general sense of happiness and optimism in all facets of life for every participant

According to recent course graduate, Joel M. Kremer, MD, who is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Rheumatology in Albany, New York, “This teaching has been an enormous benefit in my personal and professional life. I have less stress, more focus, and am able to serve my patients with greater clarity. It becomes surprisingly easy now to recognize the many clinical situations in which patients with somatic manifestations of 'dis-ease' could greatly benefit from Yoga Science.”

-30-

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as mind-body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, the AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of classes, retreats, and teacher training programs. AMI also publishes Transformation a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as holistic mind-body medicine. Call 800.234.5115 for a mail or email subscription.

Media Contact:

Robert Washington

60 Garner Road

Averill Park, NY 12018

Tel: 518-674-8714

Fax: 518-674-8714