This session examines how taxonomies, auto-classification, and multi-term metadata generation unburden the IT team, eliminate end user tagging, and empower business users.

Concept Searching, the global leader in multi-term metadata generation, auto-classification, and taxonomy management software, and developer of the Smart Content Framework™, is pleased to announce the second webinar in its 2017 Expert Webinar Series, the ‘Nuts and Bolts of Metadata Tagging and Taxonomies Made Easy’ webinar, taking place on Wednesday, February 8th 2017.

Taxonomies are often thought of as hard to use and needing specialized applications or IT skills. This session examines how taxonomies, auto-classification, and multi-term metadata generation unburden the IT team, eliminate end user tagging, and empower business users. Webinar registration details can be found here.

There has been a surge of interest in auto-classification and taxonomy products over the course of the past year. 91% of organizations still perform manual tagging, which results in typically unusable metadata. Applications that use metadata, such as search and content lifecycle management, are hampered by poor metadata and deliver inaccurate results.

The burgeoning amount of content, increased compliance requirements, and the frequency of data breaches are forcing companies to proactively manage their content, in order to reduce costs and organizational risk.

Many IT and business professionals are unaware of available tools to simplify and facilitate the management of content. Traditional enterprise content management systems have not kept pace with the rapid change in available technologies and functionality.

This webinar discusses best practices for planning and deploying effective solutions, and how to calculate potential return on investment for justification. Attendees will also gain an understanding of the advantages and disadvantages of different technology approaches.

“When we hosted a webinar on this topic several years ago, the response was overwhelming,” said Martin Garland, President of Concept Searching. He continued, “In the past year there has been a dramatic increase in the number of organizations realizing that content must be managed, and the traditional, manual approach is just not working and is way too costly. As an industry-leading vendor we feel it is our responsibility to enable those organizations to evaluate technologies that represent a sound investment, leverage their current infrastructure, and provide the capabilities needed to effectively automate the management of content.”

