The SoNo Recording Group (SRG), a leading full-service independent label dedicated to expanding the reach of artists and producers, today announced the signing of multi-genre band Twiddle. Twiddle’s upcoming releases will be marketed and distributed globally by SRG through its partnerships with the ILS Group and Universal Music Group.

Twiddle, known for their epic live performances, have been recording and performing together since 2004 when the original members met at Castleton State College in Vermont. Since that time they have excelled within the diverse Jam Band scene through their Reggae/Dub infused sound that also touches upon Jazz, Blues, Psychedelia, and good old fashion Rock ’n’ Roll. Twiddle performs in front of tens of thousands of fans at venues all over the United States. They finished 2016 with multiple head lining performances in front of capacity crowds in Philadelphia PA, Port Chester NY, Boston MA, Portland ME, and Albany NY.

Twiddle’s first release for SRG will be the completion of the their ambitious Plump project. The new release will include Chapter 1 which was launched in December 2015 alongside the highly anticipated Plump - Chapter 2 in a deluxe double CD and LP release. SRG has secured legendary producer Ron Saint Germain (Bad Brains, Sonic Youth, 311) to work with the band and production team to complete the collection which will be released in early spring 2017.

Claude Villani founder of SRG and Senior VP at the ILS Group states, “We are very excited to have such a diverse and exciting band as Twiddle on our roster. The following they have built is truly impressive, and we intend to reinforce their music and message with their current fans and introduce them to new fans through extensive retail, radio and press marketing”

"The band is excited and proud to work with SRG to release the final double disc version of PLUMP. They speak our language, have a passionate team going to bat for us, and genuinely believe in the path we're blazing.” Kevin Rondeau: Manager, Twiddle

"Claude Villani runs a highly regarded independent label, which is exactly what we have been waiting for. I'm excited about SRG's history of success, but even more so their confidence in our dynamic sound, and it's potential to reach many more ears in 2017 and beyond.” Mihali Savoulidis: Lead Guitar and Vocals, Twiddle

"We took our time getting to know everyone at the Sono Record Group, which is why we're signing this deal. They're taking a risk on our album most labels wouldn't, and that says a lot to me. The success of SRG speaks for itself, and I know I am personally really pumped about everything that lies ahead.” Zdenek Gubb: Bass and Vocals, Twiddle

About The Sono Recording Group:

Founded by Claude Villani, The SoNo Recording Group (SRG) is a full service label dedicated to breaking new artists and expanding existing artists’ and producers’ reach beyond the traditional. SRG, with its distribution deal with ILS, provides worldwide distribution through Universal Music Group, EMI Music Europe & Caroline / EMI USA. Along with preferred placement on iTunes and other steaming and film services, SRG’s marketing approach is centered around social media, collaboration, and interactive services.

About the Independent Label Services Group:

ILS offers worldwide and specific territorial distribution via its sub distribution arrangements with Universal/Caroline. The role of ILS is to provide third party labels and significant self-represented artist a turnkey solution to the best possible distribution, marketing and promotion with optimum results. ILS is closely partnered with top independent radio, publicity, synchronization, and social media agencies worldwide which can be tailored to augment our in-house services on a project-by-project basis.

