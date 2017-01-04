Parts Town Introduces Same Day Delivery

We understand how urgent the need for replacement parts can be, and that’s a need we wanted to be able to meet.

Parts Town, the market leader in OEM restaurant equipment parts distribution with the most in-stock parts on the planet, now offers a Same Day Delivery shipping option. Customers in urgent need of parts may select this option to receive their delivery the same day the order is placed.

Parts Town’s distribution capability already offers the most in-stock parts, its unique “Always Available” inventory guarantee, and same day shipping until 8:00pm ET.

Now, thanks to the Same Day Delivery shipping option, customers can place an order for an item and see delivery that very day in an emergency situation.

The Same Day Delivery option was devised to cater to customers unable to afford to wait until the next day to receive their order.

“We’re excited to be rolling out this new method of delighting our customers,” says company CEO Steve Snower. “We understand how urgent the need for replacement parts can be, and that’s a need we wanted to be able to meet.”

Parts Town is a constant innovator in the restaurant parts industry and is dedicated to constantly re-defining the customer experience.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is a leading distributor of genuine OEM restaurant equipment parts. Focused on delivering a unique customer service experience and website, Parts Town customizes solutions for both chain restaurants and food equipment service companies. Parts Town partners closely with the leading manufacturers of commercial cooking, refrigeration, ice, and beverage equipment to improve their parts supply chain, delight their customers, and grow genuine OEM parts sales.