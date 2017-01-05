McCathern, PLLC Welcomes Family Law Attorney to Dallas Office

Kathryn L. Pruitt, McCathern Family Law Attorney We can't wait to see what Kathryn will do. Everyone is very excited for her to be here. - Arnold Shokouhi, McCathern Managing Partner

Dallas-based law firm McCathern, PLLC is excited to announce the addition of Partner Kathryn L. Pruitt to lead the firm's Family Law Section.

Kathryn has practiced law since 1993 and has focused on family law since 2004. She is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a distinguished mark of practice area knowledge and experience that is held by less than one percent of all lawyers in Texas. Her comprehensive knowledge of Texas family law as it applies to divorce, child custody and support, property division, paternity, and other family law issues enables her to help clients resolve issues in an effective, economical fashion and maximize results.

Kathryn is both trial-tested and a skilled negotiator who is always prepared to advocate aggressively in court if a fair agreement cannot be reached through negotiation or mediation. Her personal approach allows her to develop legal strategies that are uniquely suited to each client's individual needs. She is an experienced Dallas-area attorney who is highly regarded by clients and colleagues alike. Her extensive knowledge, thorough preparation and practical approach, produce sensible, cost-effective, and lasting solutions.

"We can't wait to see what Kathryn will do," stated McCathern Managing Partner Arnold Shokouhi. "Everyone is very excited for her to be part of our firm."

The McCathern Family Law Section handles all aspects of domestic litigation including divorce, child support review conferences with the Attorney General, modification of prior court orders, enforcement of prior court orders, pre-marital agreements, post-marital agreements, collaborative law, protective orders, clarifications, suits affecting the parent-child relationship, and appeals. We strive to find creative ways to achieve client goals and use innovative litigation techniques to obtain the best results for our clients.

Divorce and other legal matters that involve family are pivotal chapters in a person's life. Both the outcome and the way in which these matters are handled in reaching resolution may impact your relationship with your children, your finances and other important aspects of your life. The lawyer you select will profoundly influence the process, the results you achieve, and your outlook moving forward. It is critical to choose a family law attorney who not only has a proven record of success, but one who provides the personal attention and caring approach that these issues require.

McCathern also has attorneys experienced in real property and business transactions, providing a one-stop shop for all issues involved with domestic litigation. If you face a family law matter, contact McCathern, PLLC at 214-741-2662 or visit http://www.McCathernLaw.com.