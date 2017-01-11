"We stand ready to help customers transition seamlessly to a next generation and cost effective search solution.” - Kamran Khan, CEO, Search Technologies

Search Technologies, the leading IT services firm specializing in the design and implementation of enterprise search and big data analytics applications, has recently launched the Search Technologies Enterprise Search Stack™ (ST Search Stack™) as a cost-effective, risk-free alternative to the Google Search Appliance (GSA). Earlier this year, Google announced that it would be phasing out the GSA and discontinuing support of the search solution as of March 2019.

The ST Search Stack™ is built on the popular open source search engine Elasticsearch, and is deployable on-premise or in the cloud. A Solr open source option is also available. Expert implementation, support and managed services are also made available with the new solution.

“We stand ready to help customers transition seamlessly to a next generation and cost effective search solution,” said Kamran Khan, CEO of Search Technologies. “As a Google Premier Partner for more than 10 years, and with over 200 GSA customers around the globe, we are well positioned to provide a replacement search solution that is robust, highly customizable and designed to drastically reduce time-to-delivery and long-term total cost of ownership,” he added.

Additional benefits of the new end-to-end solution include an end-user interface with full source code, analytics and search quality improvements, and increased scalability for big data in addition to custom data connectors and plug-ins. An online demo is currently available for users to see how Elasticsearch compares with the GSA. And, Search Technologies is offering a free one-hour consultation on GSA migration services.

About Search Technologies

With more than 800 customers worldwide, Search Technologies is the leading trusted and independent technology services firm specializing in the design, implementation, and management of search and big data analytics applications. Our experienced consultants and unique technical assets help us deliver customized search and analytics applications that are easier to use, less expensive, more powerful, and more reliable. To learn more, visit http://www.searchtechnologies.com.