With the continued growth of wireless sensing and connectivity, Samtec’s nMode™ Wireless Sensor Module shortens design cycles and time to market for IoT application developers.

Samtec, a privately held $625MM global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, proudly announces the release of the first Samtec nMode™ Wireless Sensor Module. The production-ready solution allows engineers to remotely sense and measure inertial, environmental and acoustical parameters.

Samtec’s 13.5mm x 13.5mm nMode™ Wireless Sensor Module contains a MEMS accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, pressure sensor, and a MEMS microphone —all from STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronic applications. The small size and powerful design make the nMode™ Wireless Sensor Module as a standalone node ideal for products such as wearables, gaming accessories, and smart-home or Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices.

Samtec has collaborated with ST to position the nMode™ Wireless Sensor Module as an FCC-certified production version of ST’s SensorTile development kit. The Samtec solution leverages standard ICs and, like ST’s SensorTile, it’s compatible with the STM32 ecosystem through STM32Cube support.

Main features of nMode™ Wireless Sensor Module core system:



STM32L476 Ultra-low-power with FPU ARM Cortex-M4 MCU with Floating Point Unit

BlueNRG-MS Bluetooth® low energy network processor

BALF-NRG-01D3 Integrated Balun Filter

LSM6DSM 3D Accelerometer + 3D Gyroscope

LSM303AGR 3D Magnetometer + 3D Accelerometer

LPS22HB Water and dust-resistant pressure sensor/barometer

MP34DT04 Digital MEMS microphone

LD39115J18R Low quiescent, current low noise LDO

“The cooperation between Samtec and ST is expanding the functionality of ST’s SensorTile from development to production,” said Steve Hillerich, Product Manager - Modules at Samtec, Inc. “Samtec’s modular approach to IoT application development is leveraging ST’s IoT development ecosystem to enable OEMs to focus on their core IoT application competencies. With the continued growth of wireless sensing and connectivity, Samtec’s nMode™ Wireless Sensor Module shortens design cycles and time to market for IoT application developers.”

The Samtec nMode™ Wireless Sensor Module (P/N OMS-1-1313) will be available in Spring 2017 from distributors or directly from Samtec. The Samtec nMode™ Wireless Sensor Module will debut in a private ST suite at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, NV January 5-8, 2017.

Leveraging its patented Glass Core Technology ™, Samtec plans to release even smaller versions of the nMode™ Wireless Sensor Module and a growing portfolio of standard nMode™ modules throughout 2017. For more information, please visit http://www.samtec.com/modules.

About Samtec, Inc.

Founded in 1976, Samtec is a privately held, $625MM global manufacturer of a broad line of electronic interconnect solutions, including IC-to-Board and IC Packaging, High-Speed Board-to-Board, High-Speed Cables, Mid-Board and Panel Optics, Flexible Stacking, and Micro/Rugged components and cables. Samtec Technology Centers are dedicated to developing and advancing technologies, strategies and products to optimize both the performance and cost of a system from the bare die to an interface 100 meters away, and all interconnect points in between. With 33 locations in 18 different countries, Samtec’s global presence enables its unmatched customer service. For more information, please visit http://www.samtec.com.

Samtec, Inc.

P.O. Box 1147

New Albany, IN 47151-1147

USA

Phone: 1-800-SAMTEC-9 (800-726-8329)

http://www.samtec.com