SAP PRESS Announces Expansion of Books-by-Chapter Program

SAP PRESS announced today that it will be expanding its chapter E-Bites program in 2017. The program, which publishes individual chapters of titles as standalone e-books, was started in 2016 as a way to provide readers with relevant material without necessarily having to purchase a whole book.

The initial offerings included 16 chapters from three books: Configuring SAP Plant Maintenance, Object-Oriented Programming with ABAP Objects, and SAP ERP HCM: Technical Principles and Programming. The publisher will be adding more chapter E-Bites from additional titles in 2017, including six from

Implementing SAP Business Planning and Consolidation.

“Chapter E-Bites make our content more affordable,” Florian Zimniak, Managing Director for Rheinwerk Publishing, said about the program. “This helps us in reaching audiences who normally can’t afford our products: students, SAP novices, and readers in regions with lower US dollar buying power. We’re excited to make our products more accessible for these readers.”

In addition to providing a cheaper alternative, Zimniak said that chapter E-Bites “allow our customers to focus on those aspects of an SAP solution for which they have a pressing information need. Buy exactly what you need, and don’t pay for content you’re not interested in.”

The chapters are priced at $9.99 and are available for purchase via the SAP PRESS website and Amazon.

About SAP PRESS

SAP PRESS was founded in Bonn, Germany in 1999 as part of a joint venture between Rheinwerk Publishing and SAP. Today, it is the world’s leading publisher on SAP topics, providing comprehensive book and e-book products on SAP topics for beginners and experts; SAP users and consultants; developers, administrators, and IT managers. For more information, please visit http://www.sap-press.com/.

Contact

To learn more about chapter E-Bites, please contact:

Aja Walkes, Marketing Manager

2 Heritage Dr. Suite 305

Quincy, MA 02171

Office: (781) 228-5070 Ext. 210

ajaw(at)rheinwerk-publishing(dot)com