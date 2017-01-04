FastCasual Accepting Nominations for Top 100 Movers & Shakers

FastCasual is taking nominations for its annual list of Top 100 Movers & Shakers, which honors the brands and executives leading the fast casual restaurant industry. This 'who's hot list' recognizes growth and sales accomplishments but also honors trendsetters and brands that incorporate technology to enhance the customer experience.

FastCasual.com is taking nominations for its annual list of Top 100 Movers & Shakers, which honors the brands and executives leading the fast casual restaurant industry, said Cherryh Cansler, director of editorial for Networld Media Group, the parent company of FastCasual.

"This 'who's hot list' recognizes growth and sales accomplishments but also honors trendsetters and brands that incorporate technology to enhance the customer experience," Cansler said.

How it works

Brands can nominate themselves by answering a few questions about their businesses in order to help judges narrow down the list. A second set of questions will ask people to nominate the executives they believe best represent the industry. People may nominate themselves or their colleagues, Cansler said.

"The more information the judges have, the better, so I recommend that brands answer the questions thoroughly," Cansler said.

Out of the nominations, judges will choose 75 brands and 25 industry executives to round out the Top 100.

"Last year, we had over 800 entries to review, and this year, with a variety of new brands succeeding, I expect the competition to be just as fierce," Cansler said.

As in past years, the results will be revealed at an annual awards gala in May in Chicago during the NRA show.

Brands can nominate their businesses here. Entries will be accepted until midnight Eastern time on Wednesday, Feb. 1. There is no fee to enter.

About Networld Media Group

Founded in 2000, Networld Media Group is a leading business-to-business (B2B) media communications company specializing in digital media, associations and events in the mobile, self-service, digital signage, retail, food service and financial services industries. Online properties include ATMmarketplace.com, DigitalSignageToday.com, FastCasual.com, PizzaMarketplace.com, KioskMarketplace.com, MobilePaymentsToday.com, VirtualCurrencyToday.com, QSRweb.com, RetailCustomerExperience.com and ChurchCentral.com. Networld event properties include the Fast Casual Executive Summit, CONNECT: The Mobile CX Summit, Interactive Customer Experience Summit, Bank Customer Experience Summit and the Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit. Networld also operates the ICX Association. Its newest offering, Networld Press, provides clients with an all-in-one website solution featuring custom website design and ongoing editorial, content strategy and website updates.