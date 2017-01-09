As new regulations come into effect already in 2017, having the right technology for customer ID authentication and onboarding is no less than critical to survival and growth.

AU10TIX's accelerated growth in 2016 has been driven by significant new client intake, new capabilities and new features. 2nd generation Secure Customer Onboarding capabilities has earned wider recognition and is poised to become market standard thanks to adoption by more major players and new verticals. Despite the increase in range of deep forgery and counterfeiting checks, AU10TIX processing speed has in fact reduced thanks to new, high efficiency machine-learning and deep-learning algorithms.

“We are reaping the fruit of our insistence on 100% automation and innovative machine-learning and deep-learning image processing and risk detection algorithms”, says Ron Atzmon, Managing Director of AU10TIX: “At the dawn of 2017, no one with right mind suffices with MRZ- and barcode-reading. No serious regulated service can grow when significantly relying on manual work. That's even more so with regard to cross-border financial services. We are proud of our R&D team that continues to push the envelope, working hand in hand with our clients.”

“As new regulations come into effect already in 2017, having the right technology for customer ID authentication and onboarding is no less than critical to survival and growth.”, says Ofer Friedman, VP Marketing of AU10TIX: “What's more, as so much of the fraud relying on stolen genuine personal data, the role of ID document authentication becomes even more central. Now, with 2nd generation technology, the automating of online customer submitted ID images is becoming deeper and in some aspects even featuring capabilities that are not available when checking of physical documents. AU10TIX will continue to work towards making customer onboarding safer and simpler, while making the lives of fraudsters ever more difficult.”

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of ICTS International N.V, deals with the authentication and digitization of identifying documents including Passports, identity cards, driving licenses and other complementary identifying documents. The company specializes in implementing hardware & software based applications used for scanning, identifying, content retrieval, authentication and validation of identifying documents. AU10TIX is a pioneer of all-channel (front-end and online) ID authentication and processing solutions. The company's products drastically reduce identifying document-based fraud, reducing the costs associated with client processing and enabling effective regulatory compliance, while making the sales and support operations speedier and considerably more efficient.

For more information, visit http://www.au10tix.com

About ICTS International N.V.

ICTS specializes in the development and implementation of innovative security concepts and solutions designed to meet the needs of a variety of industries, mainly aviation transportation, border control and sensitive facilities. ICTS International benefits from over two decades of expertise and international operational experience in transportation security, with a particular emphasis on high-risk environments, passenger processing transactions and the integration of security services to provide a comprehensive security solution. It also offers a wide variety of customized training programs, tailored procedures and a wide range of security consulting services. The company has developed and implemented unique technological solutions, based on its comprehensive approach to security, designed to enhance the level of security while accelerating the security check process.

For more information, visit http://www.icts-int.com

