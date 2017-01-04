NEW! SS207-5AX LaserSwiss Thread whirling is an ideal process for manufacturing bone screws because you can machine high quality threads directly from bar stock with a single pass. It’s a huge time saver when compared to single or dual-point threading.

Tsugami/Rem Sales, the exclusive North American importer of Precision Tsugami machine tools, announced today that it will demonstrate its new SS207-5AX LaserSwiss at the MD&M West Expo in Anaheim, CA in February.

This will be the first time the company has displayed the Tsugami SS207-5AX LaserSwiss at an MD&M show. The machine combines Swiss style machining with laser cutting on one machine, allowing manufacturers to perform Swiss turning and laser cutting operations with a single setup. All operations are programmed and driven from the machine’s Fanuc 31i-B5 control. The laser nozzle standoff adjustment is NC controlled, and the laser’s power level, frequency, pulse width, and lens focus are all adjustable ‘on the fly.’

“The SS207-5AX is a step up from the first LaserSwiss machines we introduced,” Tsugami/Rem Sales Vice President Mike Mugno said. “This machine is a 7-axis Swiss Turn with a Servo-driven B-axis. The B-axis live tools cut in coordination with the C axis, facilitating the ability to quickly cut precise angles and sculpted contours.”

The SS207-5AX LaserSwiss holds 33 tools, plus the SPI Fiber Laser, which is available in 250W or 400W configurations.

Tsugami/Rem Sales will also demonstrate thread whirling on the S206 CNC Lathe at the show. The S206 has an electronic servo-driven guide bushing and up to 39 tool positions. The 20 mm 6-axis Swiss turn is convertible, meaning it can be run as a traditional sliding headstock machine with a guide bushing or as a chucker without the guide bushing.

“Thread whirling is an ideal process for manufacturing bone screws,” Mugno explained, “because you can machine high quality threads directly from bar stock with a single pass. It’s a huge time saver when compared to single or dual-point threading.” Tsugami/Rem Sales has an extensive background in thread whirling turnkey projects, Mugno noted, and the company holds a patent for a thread whirling milling head that one of its engineers developed.

To see live cutting demos of these machines at MD&M West, visit the Tsugami/Rem Sales booth, #1177. The show runs February 7-9 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.

Local manufacturers unable to attend the show are invited to schedule private machine tool demonstrations at the Tsugami Technical Center in Fullerton, CA, or at Tsugami/Rem Sales’ distribution partner Ellison Technologies’ California facilities in Santa Fe Springs and Freemont.

About Tsugami/Rem Sales

Tsugami/Rem Sales (http://www.remsales.com) has been the exclusive North American importer of Precision Tsugami machine tools since 1978. A division of Morris Group, Inc. of Windsor, Connecticut, Rem Sales sells new Tsugami machine tools via national distribution channels and direct sales agents. The company also provides application engineering, service and customer training.

About Ellison Technologies

Ellison Technologies (http://www.ellisontechnologies.com) is the largest machine tool integrator in North America, representing 70% of the metal cutting market. With 16 locations across the U.S., Ellison is committed to the survival and growth of the manufacturing industry. In addition to distributing the latest CNC machine tool technology, Ellison provides engineering solutions, service and parts support, turnkey solutions, robotic automation and machine financing.