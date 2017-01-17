“INNOVATE 2017 is shaping up to be one of our best conferences yet. Between our new hands-on training and our dynamic keynote speaker, you will not want to miss this conference, specifically designed for nonprofit finance professionals.”

JMT Consulting Group announces that registration has formally opened for INNOVATE 2017. This two day educational training conference, taking place May 16-18 at the Mohegan Sun Casino Resort in Connecticut, is specifically tailored for nonprofit financial professionals. Attendees will be eligible for up to 12 hours of Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits.

This year’s keynote speaker is Vu Le, speaker and writer of the blog “Nonprofit with Balls”. Vu Le is also the Director of the Rainier Valley Corps, a leadership and capacity building organization focused on immigrant and refugee communities in Seattle's Rainier Valley. Vu will be bringing extensive expertise in the nonprofit world to INNOVATE, and will surely delight and engage attendees with his unique brand of humor.

The theme of this year’s INNOVATE conference is “Waves of Change; Oceans of Opportunity”. The two-day conference features:



Thought leadership sessions for C-level nonprofit finance professionals

Hands-on labs, demo stations, and software training for all attendees

Over 40 Abila MIP Fund Accounting™ and Intacct® educational sessions

Session topics include but are not limited to: cost allocation, cloud financials, financial reporting and mastering both Abila MIP and Intacct, as well as HR and Performance Management subject matter. Demo stations, Computer labs, hands-on training and access to one-on-one sessions with JMT Consultants and JMT Management will also be available.

“We are very pleased to be taking INNOVATE 2017 back to the Mohegan Sun,” says Jacqueline Tiso, Chief Executive Officer of JMT Consulting, goes on to say, “INNOVATE 2017 is shaping up to be one of our best conferences yet. Between our new hands-on training and our dynamic keynote speaker, you will not want to miss this conference, specifically designed for nonprofit finance professionals.”

Whether you are just starting out in nonprofit accounting or are a senior leader of a nonprofit finance team, INNOVATE 2017 will be sure to meet your specific needs and provide invaluable networking experiences with your peers. It has been carefully constructed for attendees to walk away with a better understanding of the software they already use, first-hand exposure to the latest financial technology ant trends, and knowledge to build a sustainable future for their organization.

JMT Consulting, celebrating its 26th year in business, started INNOVATE in 2005 as a way to train and network with other nonprofit finance professionals. It has grown to become one of the most comprehensive conferences for financial management in the nonprofit industry. INNOVATE is an all-in-one opportunity to get formal training, learn best practices, and network with other users at an affordable rate.

To register or learn more about INNOVATE, go to http://www.jmtconsulting.com/innovate-2017.