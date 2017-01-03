The Lighthouse Completes Six Years of BBB Business Accreditation

Crescent Harbor Lighting (http://www.crescentharbor.com), which is the online arm of The Lighthouse, is excited to announce that the company has completed six years of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Business accreditation.

“Consumers trust is something we pride ourselves in, which is why we have the BBB to hold us accountable for every interaction we have,” said Tim Fossett, spokesman for The Lighthouse, a family-owned lighting company founded in 1972. “We invite everyone to review our track record as held by the BBB and we’re sure that our record and accreditation will speak for themselves.”

Since December 10, 2010, the BBB has determined that Lighthouse Distribution Corporation has an A+ rating and meets BBB accreditation standards, which include a commitment to make a good faith effort to resolve any consumer complaints. The BBB provides reviews on businesses that include background, licensing, consumer experience and other information such as governmental actions that is known to BBB.

Fossett credited his company’s high rating and six years of accreditation to its commitment to providing excellent customer service. Customer service, according to consumer studies, is the most important factor for trust. The Lighthouse has been in business for 35 years and is in the second generation of ownership.

Fossett explained that the company opened Crescent Harbor as a way to share its unique Maine lighting tastes with the rest of the world.

“We are a family owned business committed to providing our customers with quality lighting at a reasonable price. In addition, we are truly dedicated to growing our business in order to offer quality careers to the good people of Southern Maine,” Fossett said. “We look forward to helping you light your home. Whether you're looking for an accent light for your living room, lighting a new addition or an entire home we can offer you the fixtures you need. From affordable lighting solutions that look like they’re high-end to handmade lighting fixtures that look like works of art, Crescent Harbor has the product selection you need to decorate your home just the way you want.”

