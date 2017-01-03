We are proud of our business and proud to show the marketplace just how far MasterCare has come in its 30 year history. Our new brand exemplifies our dedication and commitment to our customers and the industry. - Lou O’Brien, President and Co-Founder

MasterCare Flooring, an industry leader in hardwood flooring services in the Mid-Atlantic region, has introduced the company’s new brand, logo and tagline. The branding initiative reinforces the company’s evolution over the past 30 years, as one that values knowledge, while providing the expertise gained through decades of hard work to every customer experience.

MasterCare’s new tagline, “Crafting the Finest Floors," represents the fundamental values of the company, while highlighting the highest quality products and latest innovative techniques that MasterCare’s experienced craftsmen employ to create thousands of award winning floors.

“The launch of our new brand identity showcases MasterCare Flooring as a proven, progressive, reliable, and knowledgeable service organization,” said Lou O’Brien, President and Co-Founder of MasterCare Flooring. “We are proud of our business and proud to show the marketplace just how far MasterCare has come in its 30 year history. Our new brand exemplifies our dedication and commitment to our customers and the industry.”

While the brand, logo and tagline have changed to better represent what the company is today, MasterCare’s value proposition remains the same – our depth of industry experience, exceptional employees and exemplary customer service consistently ensures delivery of the highest quality floors across multiple industries. From high profile government buildings, to college basketball courts, to residential living spaces and historical preservation buildings, the experts at MasterCare provide every customer with an efficient, informed and exceptional flooring experience.