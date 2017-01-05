Dr. Steven Brooks’ first-hand knowledge and experience of reimbursements and health technology assessment of medical devices, both at FDA and in the industry, qualify him as an outstanding addition to the NDA Partners team.

NDA Partners Chairman Carl Peck, MD, announced today that Dr. Steven Brooks, former Medical Officer, Peripheral Vascular Device Branch, Office of Device Evaluation at FDA US Food & Drug Administration (FDA), has joined the company as an Expert Consultant. Dr. Brooks was a key member of the FDA Medical Devices Reimbursement Task Force and a member of the FDA Entrepreneur-in-Residence Program to streamline the approval-to-reimbursement pathway for devices. In addition to his FDA experience, Dr. Brooks is currently a Medical Device Executive for the TEDCO mdPACE Program, TEDCO Life Science Investment Fund Reviewer, and Maryland Innovation Initiative (MII) Reviewer for the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO). Dr. Brooks previously served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Health Economics for Ablative Solutions (ASI); Chief Innovation Officer for Sage Growth Partners and is an active Senior Advisor for Popper and Company, a healthcare consulting firm focusing on healthcare technology.

Dr. Brooks is an expert Interventional Cardiologist, formerly as a faculty member at the University of Maryland Medical Center and then in private practice. He serves on several Advisory Boards including Glysend, Renalert, and Mammoth Health Innovation.

According to David Feigal, MD, MPH, head of the NDA Partners’ Medical Device Practice area, “Dr. Steven Brooks’ first-hand knowledge and experience of reimbursements and health technology assessment of medical devices, both at FDA and in the industry, make him an excellent addition to our team of Expert Consultants. We are delighted that he has joined the NDA Partners team.”

Dr. Brooks earned his MD from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and an MBA from Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business. He is an expert Interventional Cardiologist, formerly as a faculty member at the University of Maryland Medical Center and then in private practice.

