I am an old voice. So listen to me because you might learn something.

People are different colors but need to learn to accept all colors for the way they are. Ty Badger's new book "Crayons Alive" is a colorful lesson about acceptance and equality.

There is a place that dislike a dream. And this place has unusual things. It's called Blankland. And in the land of Blankland there are 6 live colored crayons. But each color is to be with its own but… something funny is going on. A green being nice to a blue. And a red and yellow were holding hands too! This cannot go on. This must be a mistake. So King Blank bans the crayons that are not staying with their own. Time passes and then one day the crayons come back and they have new babies. Yellow Fellow and Rudy Red made Orange, and there are a whole bunch of new colors. Well, the crayons can return to Blankland but the new colors can not color anything. Signs are posted, "no mixed colors allowed." But then one day these crayons cannot take it anymore and they color. When news of this reaches the king he knows he must ban them forever. But when he sees how beautiful Blankland is he realizes, 'There should be no more color boundaries."

There are 14 books in all, and each one tells a story about the everyday battles we have in our day to day life.

