Todd Sensing, Founder of FamilyVest The issues confronting families in general—debt, education, health care—are compounded in families with special needs.

Veteran financial advisor Todd Sensing announced today that he has launched FamilyVest, a financial advisory firm dedicated to families and particularly those with children who have special needs.

FamilyVest is a fee-only, independent Registered Investment Advisory firm providing comprehensive financial planning and investment management services. Based in Miramar Beach, Florida, the firm meets the financial needs of families nationwide.

Sensing said the idea for FamilyVest came to him after more than two decades in the financial and banking industry.

“While I was successful in my career, I was seeking greater fulfillment in my work. So I decided to use my career experience for the benefit of families,” he said. “As a father myself, I know that raising a family is one of the most meaningful things we can do—but it’s also one of the most stressful. I find it gratifying to lift at least some of the stress by providing financial services personalized for each family’s unique needs.”

Sensing especially has a passion for helping families who have children with special needs. As a father of two sons with autism, he knows from experience how little guidance and how few resources there are for families like his.

“The issues confronting families in general—debt, education, health care—are compounded in families with special needs,” Sensing said. “It’s easy to feel hopeless.”

Sensing strives to bring optimism to their family situation by helping them make informed decisions for concerns ranging from government benefits to the long-term care of their child.

“My goal for them—for all families, really—is to provide comprehensive planning that helps the parents financially provide for and protect their entire family.”

Prior to launching FamilyVest, Sensing operated Aardvark Neutral Fund, a long-short REIT fund, and successfully steered his clients through the economic turmoil following the mortgage crisis of 2007. His experience also includes positions at Bear Stearns; Donaldson, Lufkin, & Jenrette; and FHLBank Atlanta. He holds a Master of Business Administration in finance, as well as the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and Chartered Financial Analyst® designations.

