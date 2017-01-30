Visit Expert.Allsup.com for a better way to apply for Social Security Disability Insurance This is the first time I've seen true validation and help.

Allsup, a nationwide Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation company, announced its True Help Claiming Power web event series is now available for viewing on its YouTube channel. According to Tai Prohaska, Allsup manager of Strategic Alliances, the series is designed to help people living with chronic illness and disabilities recharge their power resources to improve their physical and mental health, relationships and finances.

“Research shows that individuals living with disabilities or chronic illness often experience feelings of powerlessness,” said Prohaska. “The True Help programs, now available on YouTube, help people recharge their power resources, and reclaim their lives.”

Numerous studies show that feelings of powerlessness are associated with negative health outcomes, including greater activity limits, psychosocial symptoms such as depression and anxiety, and earlier mortality. Most of the personal power resources addressed were adapted from the book by Judith Miller, Coping with Chronic Illness. They include:



Knowledge

Hope

Self-esteem

Motivation

Social network

Finances

Psychological stamina

Energy

Physical strength

The True Help series recognizes personal and social resources as keys to health empowerment. Social resources include the nonprofit health organizations that participated in the series, including the American Chronic Pain Association, the Arthritis Foundation, the Caregiver Action Network, the Colon Cancer Alliance, the EDI Institute, the Invisible Disabilities Association, the Lupus Foundation of America, the Mood Network, the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the National Stroke Association.

Participants agree that connecting with organizations that speak directly to them can have a profound effect on their lives.

“I have had tears in my eyes the last two presentations and videos because no one truly understands how lonely and isolating these conditions can be,” wrote one participant. “This is the first time I've seen true validation and help.”

More than half of the 550 program participants said their power resources were almost empty or totally drained at the beginning of the program. Of participants surveyed:



94 percent would recommend the web event to others.

84 percent said the program helped them understand the relevant topic, as it pertained to them, much better or better.

75 percent said the program will help them cope with life much better or better.

67 percent said that their ability to stay healthy was much better or better after participating in the program.

Participants said the top three power resources that help them recharge were knowledge (62 percent), hope (44 percent) and self-esteem (33 percent).

40 percent said hope was their strongest power resource.

21 percent said finances were their weakest power resource.

Click the links below to view the program videos.

1. True Help Claiming Power Over Pain

2. True Help Claiming Power to Improve Your Mental Health

3. True Help Claiming Power to Improve Your Relationships

4. True Help Claiming Power to Improve Your Finances

For information on Social Security Disability Insurance, visit Expert.Allsup.com.