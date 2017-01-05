Brand New to Bedplanet.com - Stearns & Foster Mattresses

Bedplanet is excited to announce the luxury brand Stearns & Foster can now be found on bedplanet.com Stearns & Forster are a longstanding traditional brand that prides themselves on quality construction and craftsmanship. The newly designed mattresses include the Reserve collection, Estate, Lux Estate and the Lux Estate Hybrid. Bedplanet is working to bring you access to the best brands that are available.

“Stearns & Foster is focused on delivering one thing – the finest beds made with superior craftsmanship,” said Scott Thompson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tempur Sealy. “The Reserve Collection demonstrates our ability to innovate and evolve, as we listen closely and respond to the desires of our consumers and retail partners.”

The Reserve Collection includes top-of-the-line features that are not available anywhere else. Hybrid Pillow Top featuring the Nano Comfort Quilt Layer delivers precise support, superior adaptability and light-as-air comfort unlike anything else. The specially engineered Nano Comfort Layer places thousands of super-small coils between layers of memory foam for durable and conforming support to help prevent the eventual sag associated with traditional pillow tops.

Stearns and Foster crafted the Lux Estate collection of mattresses from the finest materials on Earth. Each mattress has been individually created for comfort and style – yielding unparallel durability and responsiveness. The Lux Estate collection features multiple climate controlling features, premium gel and latex foams as well as a supportive innerspring system that minimizes motion transfer. The cashmere cover is made with OUTLAST-infused silk for incredible cooling action. PrimaSense creates outstanding comfort thanks to the breathable silk and wool-woven layers of Gel Foam. Hand tufting brings each mattress together with a personal crafted touch.

Delivering the finest beds made with superior craftsmanship has given the Stearns & Foster team the opportunity to change its future launch frequency plans. The brand is so confident the quality and innovation behind the 2016 collection will continue to offer great value for years, the next Stearns & Foster launch won’t come for 36 months. In the past. Normally the brand launches new products every 24 months.

Bedplanet is proud to welcome Stearns & Foster into their already impressive line-up of the top brands on the market.