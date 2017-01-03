The Three Body Problem Drama Lotus Lee Drama Studio Introduces The Three Body Problem Drama (3D) to US Audience.

Lotus Lee Drama Studio announced today that they will introduce their 3D performance of the novel “The Three Body Problem” at the Association of Performing Arts Presenters (APAP) conference in New York City. The event will be held January 6-10.

“The Three Body Problem” became the first science fiction novel in Asia to win the coveted Hugo Award for Best Novel, a major milestone in the history of Chinese science fiction. The sci-fi masterpiece, written by Liu Cixin, uses the “three-body problem” of classical mechanics to ask some terrifying questions about human nature and what lies at the core of civilization. The novel tells a story of a woman named Ye Wenjie, who had been tortured in the dark time of the Cultural Revolution. Having lost faith in humanity, she makes groundbreaking progress in the military’s top secret exploration of extraterrestrial civilization, delivering the first message from earth to universe. In doing so, she exposes the earth, endangering human beings. The Trisolarans, in their deep sufferings, hear Ye Wenjie’s calling. Longing for a sustainable habitat, the Trisolarans take control of humans’ basic science and invade the earth.

The Three-Body Problem Drama 3D, presented by Lotus Lee Drama Studio, is a spectacular stage show from the creator of the famous Lost Tomb Drama 3D. The show debuted June 1 at Shanghai Culture Square. The Three-Body Problem Stage Drama was directed by Liu Fangqi with visual direction by Zhang Xiaofan and choreography by Wang Yu. The executive producer is Cixin Liu, the author of the book, and the script was written by Gu Yi.

The 3D stage drama brings epic scenes from the novel like “Red Coast Base,” “Guzheng Action” and ”Proton Expansion” to life by employing cutting-edge stage technologies, including as 3D mapping, lasers and UAV technology. Lotus Lee Drama Studio invested a large amount of money to bring this renowned science fiction to the stage.

“We are honored and thrilled to premiere The Three Body Experience Drama 3D in the United States at APAP,” said Lotus Lee, spokesperson for Lotus Lee Drama Studio. “Our talented team worked for a year to put together what is sure to be a visually stunning and awe-inspiring experience for all.”

Held in New York City, APAP is a five-day event for members of the Association of Performing Arts Presenters. Drawing 3,600 presenting organizations, artists, managers, agents, support organizations, vendors, consultants, speakers and arts leaders from all 50 U.S. states and more than 33 countries, it is the world’s premiere gathering of performing arts professionals. Learn more about APAP at http://www.apapnyc.apap365.org/.

