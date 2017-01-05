Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a provider of healthcare and human services software, announces that its web-based MediLinks solution for outpatient rehabilitation providers is contributing to the success of West Texas Therapy in Midland, TX.

West Texas Therapy (WTT)—formed in 2012 when the private practice of Director Gary Gray, PT, merged with Midland Memorial Hospital—provides physical, occupational, and speech therapy services to patients in the West Texas region and from across the state. Since upgrading to the new web-based MediLinks, WTT therapists have begun completing documentation while working with patients, which has enabled more accurate charges and increased therapist efficiency. The system also provides greater billing flexibility, so charges can be processed more quickly, which results in faster reimbursement.

“Making the transition from our old system to the new one was easier than we expected, and MediLinks has already provided tremendous value to our practice,” stated WTT Director Gary Gray, PT.

“We value WTT as a loyal customer and are extremely pleased that our web-based system is enabling customers to streamline services and provide therapy for more clients,” said Thomas Mann, Mediware president and CEO.

About Mediware

Mediware is a leading supplier of software for healthcare and human service providers and payers. Our versatile applications for inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation help manage the business side of patient care in non-acute settings. Our portfolio of solutions also includes human services, blood management, cellular therapy, home care, medication management, and respiratory therapy, all developed by our 600+ subject matter experts who understand business and care processes in specialized acute, non-acute and community-based care settings. For more information about Mediware products and services, visit http://www.mediware.com.