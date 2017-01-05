Gioia Italian Art and Products announces Meet The Artists, Italian Landscapes, Masks, Cafes January 15th 2017 in Los Gatos, California

Fine Art Painters and Illustrators, Francesca Benevento, Nancy Ann Crowley and Carol Ann Nulk will be available to visit and show their artworks for purchase at Gioia in Los Gatos, CA on January 15th noon to 6pm with 15% discount.

"There is a certain organic, beauty and simplicity of living in Italy that can’t be found elsewhere, a love of food, fashion, and the way they live their life" Nancy Ann Crowley

Keep Italy Alive at home with Fine Artworks from Local, Award Winning, Recognized, Fine Art Painters at Gioia Italian Art and Products Open House Event January 15th, noon to 6 pm. Let us show them a very warm welcome and un grande abbraccio for bringing Italy to life in home decor. Gioia Company is created to bring joy through the arts of Made in Italy and Made in the US. Italian ceramics, linens, flatware, glassware, Venetian Masks, Italian Jewelry, Italian Fine Art, Italian Wedding Registry. https://gioiacompany.com/home

Francesca Benevento is an artist contributor to Gioia Italian Art and Products painting Pinocchio on children’s chairs, creating original illustrations of Venetian Masks and cards of her photographs of Italy. Her mother was born in Rome, Italy. Francesca recently created custom artworks for the Italian American Heritage Children’s Theater and the Little Italy Language School. “When I was 10 years old, I took a trip to Italy with my Italian family. We traveled to Rome where I visited the most beautiful works of art. The city influenced my dreams of becoming an artist. Since then, I’ve had a love affair with art…Now, I work as a Creative Director & Illustrator. My experience includes conceptual strategy, design and production for domestic and international products (ranging from packaging to print), catalogs and web. My paintings have been displayed in fine art galleries in Washington DC, San Francisco, and Japan..” Artist, Illustrator, Francesca Benevento, Zia Franny, http://www.ziafranny.com

Nancy Ann Crowley has shown artworks all over the globe and recently at the Italian American Heritage Foundation in San Jose where she displayed her large original Sunflowers in Tuscany. “There is a certain organic, beauty and simplicity of living in Italy that can’t be found elsewhere, a love of food, fashion, and the way they live their life……you always think of love, and romance, sun burnished landscapes, colorful fishing villages along the Mediterranean and Adriatic seas, ancient ruins and hilltop castles…..artworks of Botticelli, Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Tintoretto and Caravaggio…..I am proud to present a collection of originals and limited editions reflecting my on-going travels and love for this special country.” Nancy Ann Crowley, Crowley Fine Arts, http://crowleyart.com/index.htm

Carol Ann Nulk is Italian whose family roots are in the Prato and Lucca areas. She visits Italy frequently for inspirations and scenes to both photograph and to paint. She has painted with the ceramic artists of Tuscany. Carol Ann has provided greeting cards at Gioia for many years, she says “…we have traveled many times to Italy savoring all the major cities, charming hill towns, aquamarine coasts, enticing wine country and many out of the way places….my favorites (to paint) are stucco and brick walls, vineyards, 250-year-old olive pots…flowers…painting puts me in my happy zone…” Carol Ann Bocci Nulk, The Artists Palette, http://artistatavola.com/

Welcome to these fine artists, Francesca Benevento, Nancy Ann Crowley, and Carol Ann Nulk to Festa Gioia January 15th. This is an opportunity for you to enjoy some terrific creators, learn of their travel recommendations and experiences, possible commissions, purchase their artworks, and meet face to face for lunch and shopping Italian style at Festa Gioia, January 15th noon to 6pm. In Los Gatos. RSVP for reservations and directions. No entry fee, come over for lunch! 408-640-6628 http://www.gioiacompany.com, info@gioiacompany.com, https://www.facebook.com/gioiaitalianartandproducts/?fref=ts Kathy Winkelman, https://vimeo.com/162764971

