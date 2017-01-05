Noitom Announces VR Motion Capture Glove During CES 2017

The Noitom Hi5 VR Glove is compatible with HTC Vive. With freedom of movement and accurately captured data, Hi5 users will be able to immerse themselves seamlessly into their virtual worlds.

Starting the new year with a keen focus on its consumer product line, Noitom, the world-leading motion capture company, will be in Las Vegas during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 5-8 where they will reveal their latest product: the Hi5 VR Glove.

Designed for fully immersive hand interactions in virtual reality, the Hi5 VR Glove is a wireless, full-finger action, sensor-based glove that delivers lightning fast response, pinpoint accuracy and plug-and-play convenience for transporting hands into the virtual reality experience. The Hi5 VR Glove was developed as an accessory for virtual reality headsets like the HTC VIVE. Noitom will be announcing the release of the Hi5 VR Glove during CES where they will be an official partner to HTC VIVE.

With the advent of this latest product announcement, Noitom continues to further establish itself as a major player in the virtual reality industry.

“The ability to capture complete hand movement and simulate all five fingers in VR in addition to providing complete, un-occluded motion is a capability we have finally been able to achieve with the Hi5 Glove,” says Dr. Tristan Dai, CTO of Noitom and the creator of Hi5. “With freedom of movement and accurately captured data, Hi5 users will be able to immerse themselves seamlessly into their virtual worlds. We look forward to a continued partnership with HTC VIVE and to giving consumers the opportunity to explore countless interactive experiences in VR.”

The Hi5 VR Glove is Noitom’s first foray into the consumer product market following the launch of their Perception Neuron full-body motion capture system which was designed with prosumers and developers in mind. Similar to the technology applied in Perception Neuron, the wireless Hi5 Glove works with a series of IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) sensors that can accurately relay motion data from glove to computer in real-time. The Hi5 VR Glove contains six, nine-axis IMU sensors on each finger for full left-and-right-hand motion capture with high-performance tracking.

Players using an HTC VIVE can now have total freedom and control of their hands within a virtual environment.

Noitom will be a part of the HTC VIVE booth at CES 2017 taking place January 5-8 in Las Vegas. The conference will be spread out from the Las Vegas Convention Center to various hotels along Las Vegas Blvd. The HTC VIVE booth will be at CES Tech West with demos and media presentations taking place at The Palazzo and Wynn throughout the week.

Noitom will be hosting private demos at The Palazzo to present the Hi5 VR Glove with a custom-designed experience developed on UNITY. Set in a virtual sandbox, the one to two user experience will allow players to interact with objects and to use their hands to perform actions such as grabbing, throwing, stacking, and drawing in a 3D space. The one or two-person setup will allow players to fully interact with their environment. The demo experience will showcase all that is possible when you can completely immerse your own hands into the game.

Working with groundbreaking companies like HTC VIVE and incorporating their innovative technologies has allowed Noitom to deliver on the promise to create fully immersive VR content for the consumer market.

“The Noitom Hi5 Glove is a critical component to delivering an immersive VR experience and building out the ever-growing Vive ecosystem,” said Dan O’Brien, VP Virtual Reality, HTC VIVE. “We built Vive to deliver the most immersive, room-scale VR experience on the market today. Companies like Noitom help us meet this vision and we’re excited to see what the Hi5 Glove offers to the VR experience.”

CES 2017 will take place in Las Vegas from January 5-8. For further information, please visit https://www.ces.tech/.

Media interviews and collaborative meetings will be hosted by Noitom at The Palazzo on Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 8am-5pm; Friday, January 6, 2017 from 8am-1pm; and on Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 8am-1pm. Members of the media who would like to schedule a private demo of the Noitom Hi5 VR Glove, please email pr(at)noitom(dot)com.

For more information about the Hi5 VR Glove, please visit hi5vrglove.com. To learn more about Noitom, go to noitom.com.

Founded in 2011, Noitom Ltd. works with a team of dedicated engineers who develop world-class motion capture technology for consumer and industrial markets through the integration of MEMS sensors, pattern recognition, human kinetics and wireless transmission. Noitom is an international leader in innovative technology for use in animation, film, medical applications, robotics and gaming. Noitom is headquartered in Beijing with affiliate offices in Shenzhen. For further information about Noitom and its services, please visit, http://www.noitom.com. For general inquiries, please email, info(at)noitom.com.