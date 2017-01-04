The Art of Reflection: A Big Year for Big Statues

What a year it has been for us. We have been blessed with so many amazing projects and opportunities; it has been overwhelming. I can't wait to see what 2017 has in store!

The beginning of the New Year is seen as a transition for many people. It’s a time to step back from life to reconsider where one has been and where one wants to go. Humans are naturally inclined toward introspection and reflection at this time. There may be an affecting awareness of the losses and struggles that occurred, as well as an appreciation of our good fortune in celebrating the start of yet another year.

It's easy to focus on the new year, filled with new goals, aspirations, and resolutions. But what about the past year? There is the famous saying that says, "Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it." Before jumping into the new year, it is beneficial to pause and self-reflect on the past year. Celebrate wins and fortunes, learn from losses and trials, and be grateful for the previous year. Big Statues has done just that.

2016 was a year of growth for the Utah based company, Big Statues. It was the year that kickstarted Big Statues from a small local business, to a leading competitor in the sculpting industry and becoming internationally known for their work. From the months of June to December 2016, Big Statues landed and finished an incredible 16 large scale projects. That is more than double the projects in the entire previous year of 2015. On top of that, they also accepted and committed to 11 more projects that have already begun or will begin and finish in 2017. These projects range in location across the world from Tahiti to Italy, California to North Dakota to the East Coast in Virginia.

Big Statues has worked directly with Hollywood to create the famous Lemmy Kilmister Statue, as well as the Art For Peace Awards. They have traveled across the nation creating mascots for schools and universities, life-size statues for Fortune 500 companies such as Cintas Corporation, which has been named "Most Admired Companies" for eight consecutive years, and erected three bronze masterpieces for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. "What a year it has been for us." Matt Glenn, President of Big Statues LLC stated. "We have been blessed with so many amazing projects and opportunities; it has been overwhelming. I can't wait to see what 2017 has in store!"

