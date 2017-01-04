Bill Howe Family of Companies is Growing and Hiring

We offer comprehensive benefits, competitive pay, have a culture of work life balance, and ensure that all of our team members feel like family.

For 36 years, the local San Diego plumbing and heating & air conditioning company has been the leader in home services for the community. Growing from one employee to over 165, they have built a strong business on a simple mission: create a happy and healthy environment for employees so they can thrive in their career, provide the highest quality of services for their customers at affordable rates, and give back to the community through volunteer efforts and philanthropy.

In 2016, the Bill Howe Family of Companies’’ saw incredible growth and is again hiring to in two of their award-winning divisions (the company was named as San Diego’s Best Plumber and Heating & Air Conditioning company by the Union Tribune Readers for 2016). They have also been named as a Union Tribune Top Workplace (finishing in the top 10) four years in a row, and have been chosen by the San Diego Business Journal and Best Companies Group as one of San Diego’s Best Companies.

“It is an incredible company to be a part of,” said Human Resource Manager, Amber Baynard who has been with the company for 19 years. “We offer comprehensive benefits, competitive pay, have a culture of work life balance, and ensure that all of our team members feel like family.”

In addition to paying for 90 percent medical and offering extensive wellness programs and scholarship programs, the company will pay for 100 percent of the tuition to the San Diego Plumbing-Heating-Cooling-Contractor’s Academy four-year Journeyman plumbing program and two-year certification course for HVAC. “Hiring the right individual and training them properly is essential to our mission.,” said Bill Howe, President of Bill Howe Family of Companies’. “We make sure to send our customers the highest trained specialist for each job, and also send them a representative of Bill Howe that is happy in their career. Our team loves what they do, and it shows.”

Applicants with 3 plus years’ experience inquiring about plumbing and heating & air condoning service and repair technician positions should visit http://www.billhowe.com/employment/ to complete an online application, or visit the company in person at 9085 Aero Dr. Ste. B, San Diego, CA 92123.

For more information about San Diego’s Best Plumber and Heating & Air Conditioning Company, visit http://www.billhowe.com, or to speak with Bill or Tina Howe regarding this announcement, contact Bill Howe Marketing Director, Julie Riddle at Julie(at)billhowe(dot)com.

About Bill Howe Family of Companies

Bill Howe Family of Companies is comprised of Bill Howe Plumbing, Inc.; Bill Howe Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.; Bill Howe Restoration & Flood Services, Inc. The family-owned and operated company began in 1980 with the plumbing division and has grown into San Diego County’s largest low-cost one-stop-shop for service, repairs and installation, offering both residential and commercial services. 9085 Aero Drive, Suite B, San Diego CA 92123. Call 1-800-BILL-HOWE because We Know Howe!

