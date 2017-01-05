Aste: A Team of Investigators Making Online Dating Safer

Aste is a team of professional investigators leading the fight against online dating fraud to keep users safe in their search for love. Online dating related crime is steadily on the rise, with the most recent statistic reporting that, “Online predators commit more than 16,000 abductions, 100 murders and thousands of rapes each year”. As a full service, people driven solution, Aste delivers a thorough report of a person's online footprint so our clients can be sure that their date truly is who they say they are.

More than 53% of online daters have admitted to fabricating details on their profile. While some lie about their height or age, others are dishonest about their marital status or are hiding their criminal records. Founder of Aste, Julie Nashawaty, was only days away from a date with someone she met through a popular online dating site when she had a feeling that she should try to find out more about this person. She put her professional research skills to work and uncovered some compelling information: her new love interest was an accused felon out on bail for robbing a bank and was awaiting trial.

Nashawaty saw the opportunity to turn a bad situation into good, and set forth to prevent worst case scenarios from happening to other online daters. After researching the market and learning that using algorithms and technology to find important information on people was pricey, unapproachable, and didn’t deliver real results, she knew that the world needed a new approach to dating safety. Aste is the only people driven solution on the market with dedicated professionals helping to make online dating safer.

“We’re your sleuthy new BFF, keeping your standards high while keeping you safe in your online pursuit of love.”-Julie Nashawaty, Founder Aste, LLC

For more information please contact:

Mandy Pleshaw

Public Relations Specialist

mandy(at)aste(dot)io

603-339-0787

http://www.aste.io

_____________

1. InternetPredatorStatistics.com