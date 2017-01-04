“AdvantaClean has been building this incredible momentum for more than two decades, and as CEO, I’ve helped push our company to new heights from a corporate standpoint,” Jeff Dudan said.

Disguised as a new hire, Jeff Dudan, the founder and CEO of AdvantaClean, America’s fastest-growing Light Environmental Services franchise system™, leaves the comfort of the corner office to work side-by-side with his employees in the field on the hit CBS series “Undercover Boss.” The episode will be broadcast Wednesday, January 11 (8:00-9:00p.m. ET/PT; (7:00-8:00p.m. CT) on the CBS Television Network.

AdvantaClean’s rapid expansion and national recognition have been spearheaded by Dudan. The author of “Hey, Coach!” and the soon-to-be-published “Popsicle Plan”, he started the company in 1994 after jumping into the restoration industry to help South Floridians recover from Hurricane Andrew. In 22 years, AdvantaClean has rapidly grown from a three-state operation to one covering 31 states with more than 222 franchises. Dudan is committed to adding 25 more franchises in 2017, with an eye toward even more expansion over the next three years. AdvantaClean has forged a well-deserved reputation as the country’s leading expert in keeping homes and businesses clean, safe and healthy. The company focuses on indoor air quality, offering complete moisture control solutions, mold remediation, air duct cleaning, as well as emergency water removal services.

“AdvantaClean has been building this incredible momentum for more than two decades, and as CEO, I’ve helped push our company to new heights from a corporate standpoint,” Dudan said. “But participating in ‘Undercover Boss’ gave me the opportunity to see for myself how our team is performing on the local franchise level. Our priority has always been to help our franchisees be as successful as possible. Now I know firsthand what needs to be done to make that mission a reality.”

For one week, Dudan, using the name “Dusty”, worked alongside his employees, crawling under houses to find mold, cleaning air ducts, and performing water damage cleanup. Dudan learned how his corporate team could better help the network of dedicated franchisees and employees achieve even greater success.

“I wouldn’t trade my time on ‘Undercover Boss’ for anything. Some moments were challenging and stressful, but ultimately the experience was rewarding and insightful,” he said. “At the end of the day, I learned that while there’s always room for improvement, AdvantaClean’s franchisees and employees have an unbreakable, entrepreneurial spirit.”

“Undercover Boss”, in its eighth season, is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high ranking executives as they slip anonymously among the rank and file of their own organizations. Each week, a different leader will leave the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation. The experience can be eye-opening, as the employees offer unfiltered opinions on company policies, challenges, and even glimpses into their personal struggles.

About AdvantaClean Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1994 as a contracting business handling cleanup and repairs in South Florida, AdvantaClean, now headquartered in Huntersville, N.C., is the leading national franchised provider of Light Environmental Services™ in the country. The company currently ranks 85th on Entrepreneur Magazine’s fastest-growing-franchises list, and is among Franchise Business Review’s Top 50 in franchisee-satisfaction ratings. In 2013-14, USA Today and the International Franchise Association recognized AdvantaClean as a Top Franchise for Military Veterans. Today, more than 222 AdvantaClean franchised territories operate in 31 states. For franchise information, please visit http://advantaclean.com/franchise/.