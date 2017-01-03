Lisa Sasevich I know 2017 could be the year you take a quantum leap in your life and your business, but it's going to take some bold moves!

Business experts consider a 10% annual growth rate "excellent," but according to Queen of Sales Conversion Lisa Sasevich, heart-centered entrepreneurs with the right tools can experience much more than that. In a no-cost training series, Sasevich reveals how heart-centered entrepreneurs and experts can create quantum leaps and experience big breakthroughs in their businesses.

People can sign up to view the training, and take a complimentary quiz to define their best next step, here: http://go.fillyourgroups.com/quiz/

"The best part of a quantum leap is the feeling," Sasevich said. "I've been able to help fifteen thousand students in one hundred and thirty-four countries. I did some things really right early on. And now I'm going to share them with you. In my first year in business, I had a quantum leap. Because of some really smart moves, my business leapt from $150,000 to more than $2.2 million in sales while working with people I love."

The real secret to what caused that quantum leap is what Sasevich is sharing on her new training series, which people can view at no cost.

Heart-centered entrepreneurs, experts, and authors who view Sasevich's "How To Have A Quantum Leap In Your Business" video and complete the accompanying quiz will learn:



The simple way to exponentially accelerate your business without fancy technology.

How to experience a quantum leap in business, and make 2017 your breakthrough year.

Which move to make next in order to experience a quantum leap.

And more.

Sasevich said, "I know 2017 could be the year you take a quantum leap in your life and your business, but it's going to take some bold moves!"

Honored with the Distinguished Mentor Award from the Business Expert Forum at the Harvard Faculty Club, recipient of the coveted eWomen Network Foundation Champion award for her generous fundraising, and ranked on the prestigious Inc. 500/5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 2 years in a row, Lisa Sasevich “The Queen of Sales Conversion” teaches experts who are making a difference how to get their message out and enjoy massive results, without being salesy.

After 25 years of winning Top Sales Awards and training senior executives at companies like Pfizer and Hewlett-Packard, she left corporate America and put her skills to the test as an entrepreneur delivering high-impact sales-closing strategies for turbo-charging entrepreneurs and small business owners to great profits.

In just a few short years, Lisa created a multi-million dollar home-based business with two toddlers in tow. Lisa really is the undisputed expert on how to make BIG money doing what you love!

