There is only one opportunity to make a first impression, and in today’s world, a beautiful smile is a crucial part of that impression. Yet many people have teeth that are healthy and structurally sound, but are chipped, discolored, or otherwise unsightly. Porcelain veneers are an excellent way to correct these cosmetic issues. For January, Savannah Dental Solutions is offering 50% off of a veneers consultation.

What Are Porcelain Veneers?

Porcelain veneers are thin, strong shells of dental porcelain that are bonded to the existing teeth. They require very little tooth preparation, making them a smarter choice than crowns for healthy teeth. They can solve many common cosmetic dental issues including, but not limited to:



Discoloration

Chipped, broken, or worn down teeth

Uneven, misshapen, or gapping teeth

Will Porcelain Veneers Last?

Like virtually all dental solutions, porcelain veneers are not designed to last a lifetime. However, if they are properly cared for, they can last for a decade or more. They are more durable than other treatments such as bonding, and more stain-resistant than natural teeth.

Do Porcelain Veneers Give a Natural Appearance?

Despite many people’s fears about ending up with an artificially white “game show host” smile, porcelain veneers look extremely natural. They have a similar translucency to real teeth, and can be carefully color-matched to the existing teeth. Some people whiten their natural teeth before receiving veneers, and match the veneers to the whiter teeth. While this is an excellent way to achieve a whiter smile, prospective patients should note that the whitening will need to be redone now and then to maintain the color matching.

About Savannah Dental Solutions

Married dentists Chad and Alexandra Schnabel welcome new patients to Savannah Dental Solutions. From caring children’s dentistry to high-tech cosmetic procedures and even full-mouth reconstruction, they blend the latest technology with traditional customer-oriented values. Those who are ready to start their journey to better oral health can visit Savannah Dental Solutions at 9A Medical Arts Center, Savannah, GA 31405. Call (912) 354-1366 for more information, or go to http://savannahdentalsolutions.com/.