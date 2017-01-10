Runners’ bodies undergo tremendous stressors that can lead to pain and even injuries. Patellofemoral pain syndrome (PFPS), or "runner's knee,” plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinitis, and IT band syndrome (ITBS) are among the most common. Prevention is the best solution, making proper training essential. Long known for its innovative programs, the Manhattan Physical Therapy and Pain Center has debuted a targeted regimen for runners known as AcuPT.

What Is AcuPT?

AcuPT begins with rather than just one provider, participants are assigned to an entire team of providers such as physical therapists, acupuncturists and sports medicine for a careful assessment of their current state of health and physical needs. After the evaluation is complete, participants embark on a four-week program that combines trigger point acupuncture with targeted physical therapy. This entirely individualized program is designed to ensure that runners, whether newbies or pros, receive the precise conditioning they need to increase speed and endurance while protecting their muscles, joints, tendons, and ligaments. Participants receive a discounted VIP Evaluation for just $49 (regular price $299).

Is AcuPT Right for Everyone?

Some people should not take up running due to their current state of physical health. Those who are healthy enough to run, however, can benefit from AcuPT. It does not matter whether someone is brand-new to running or has been running for decades. There is always more conditioning to be done, and better techniques to learn for protecting the body from injury. The individualized nature of the program ensures that each person’s path is focused on exactly what he or she needs at the moment to become as strong, fast, and injury-resistant as possible.

About the Manhattan Physical Therapy and Pain Center

Founded by physical therapy innovator Dr. Joseph Simon, the Manhattan Physical Therapy and Pain Center is a leader in pain relief and injury recovery conveniently located in Midtown New York City. They offer several dedicated programs for different conditions, along with the latest innovations in physical therapy for all. Those who are ready for the latest treatments for pain or injury are invited to visit the Manhattan Physical Therapy and Pain Center at visit the clinic at 276 5th Av, #202, New York, NY 10001. Call (212) 213-3480 for more information, or go to http://manhattanptandpain.com/.