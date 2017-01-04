Kristy Langello Celebrates 2 Year Anniversary With her 7 years in Law Enforcement, along with prior Supervisor and Accounting experience, Kristy proved that she could handle just about any stressful or high-pressure situation. That is definitely a trait that we needed in a leader for our team!”

Kristy Langello joined the team at ServiceMaster by Glenn’s in January of 2014. She was hired as the Office Manager and Disaster Coordinator for the Vero Beach location. Aside from her day-to-day office duties, she also assists in coordinating & dispatching disaster and recovery services, acting as a liaison between customers and their Insurance companies, organizing & disseminating information to our Emergency Response Team, and supervising all of the administrative activities that facilitate the smooth running of the office.

Keith Grella, owner of ServiceMaster By Glenn’s, states “Although Kristy had no prior experience working in Disaster Restoration & Catastrophe Emergencies, we quickly learned that her previous work experience proved to be an unexpected asset to our company. Kristy is a retired Crime Scene Investigator for the Vero Beach Police Department, and a previous 911 dispatcher. With her 7 years in Law Enforcement, along with prior Supervisor and Accounting experience, Kristy proved that she could handle just about any stressful or high-pressure situation. That is definitely a trait that we needed in a leader for our team!”

In all of the positions held by Kristy Langello, she has benefited ServiceMaster By Glenn’s in that she likes to work in a capacity where she in some way can help the community or help others. Whether it was dispatching an ambulance to an injured person, to investigating a crime, or arranging for a disaster team to respond to an emergency- Kristy loves helping people! For that reason, ServiceMaster By Glenn’s is fortunate to have found an individual that cares about her community and others’ well-being and safety. If you call ServiceMaster by Glenn’s, you can be rest assured that you will be assisted by one of many members of our team that are willing and ready to help restore your home after a disaster or an emergency.

About ServiceMaster By Glenn’s

