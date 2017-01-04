“At Gradvisor, our goal is to provide parents with an educated and experienced team that can support them throughout their college saving experience,” said Marcos Cordero, CEO of Gradvisor.

VML (https://www.vml.com/), a global marketing agency focused on inspiring human connection, is adding Gradvisor (https://www.gradvisor.com), a platform that provides personalized college savings planning, to its benefits package. The new benefit is aimed at relieving the stress of saving for children’s college education.

“Saving for their children’s college education is a key concern for our employees,” said Craig Braasch, chief operating officer at VML. “I’m impressed with Gradvisor’s vision to reduce this stress for employees and their very consumer-friendly online experience. VML believes offering a benefit which helps people manage their college savings goals will make a positive impact among employees as well as in our recruiting efforts.”

Starting January 3, 2017, all U.S. full-time VML employees -- nearly 900 in total -- will be eligible for the new Gradvisor benefit. As part of the college savings benefit, employees will have access to:



A user-friendly digital platform that helps employees select, enroll in, and monitor the best 529 plan(s) for their needs.

Assessments that will analyze the needs of each employee and help them create a savings plan that fits their family’s goals.

A dedicated financial advisor who can answer employees’ questions and help them adjust their plan as needed.

“At Gradvisor, our goal is to provide parents with an educated and experienced team that can support them throughout their college saving experience,” said Marcos Cordero, CEO of Gradvisor. “There is no one-size-fits-all choice for parents and it can be very overwhelming to decide which route is best for their child’s future. We want to make the process easier so no parent is deterred from creating, and implementing, a savings plan for their children’s education.”

To learn more, visit VML.com or Gradvisor.com.

About Gradvisor:

Gradvisor is a financial wellness benefits platform designed to make it easy for employees to select, enroll in and monitor 529 college savings plans. By offering personalized savings options, Gradvisor gives employees peace of mind about college savings and allows employers to support employees’ financial wellness. The algorithm, coupled with human advisor support, helps employees understand and maximize their college savings. Learn more at Gradvisor.com.

About VML:

VML is a contemporary marketing agency that moves brands forward by inspiring a human connection. VML’s clients include Bridgestone, Colgate-Palmolive, Dell, Ford, the Kellogg Company, Kimberly-Clark, PepsiCo, Sprint, and Wendy’s.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, VML joined the world’s largest communications services group, WPP, in 2001. VML has more than 2,500 employees with principal offices in 28 locations across six continents. Learn more at VML.com.